Get a unique glimpse into the world of hummingbirds when the Green Valley Gardeners present experts Jennie MacFarland and Keith Ashley of the Tucson Audubon Society at the Thursday, Jan. 9, seminar.
Hummingbirds are beautiful and spirited, with unique and astounding biology. This talk will cover hummingbird mythology and basic biology, and will take a closer look at the hummingbird species found in Southeast Arizona and what they tell us about our changing landscapes, waterways, and climate. You'll also learn about some of the best places to see hummingbirds and how to bring them into your yard with feeders and landscaping.
MacFarland, a bird conservation biologist for the Tucson Audubon Society, is a University of Arizona graduate with a B.S. in wildlife conservation and management from the School of Natural Resources. She currently coordinates programs with Audubon Arizona and Arizona Game and Fish. She also coordinates the Tucson Bird Count and organizes several large-scale citizen science efforts in Southeast Arizona each year.
Ashley is the development director for the Tucson Audubon Society. He began volunteering with Tucson Audubon in 2013, helped to launch the nest box project, and began working in development for Tucson Audubon in 2015. Most recently, Ashley was engaged for a year as director of philanthropy for the International Dark-Sky Association, returning to Tucson Audubon as development director in July 2018.
The seminar will be at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and for coffee, goodies and socializing.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.