The Green Valley Gardeners welcome Dennis Mart of the Green Valley Fire District to their seminar on Thursday, Nov. 14. Mart’s topic will be snakes, lizards and bees and how to deal with them.
Mart has lived in Green Valley since 2006. He has been a member of the Green Valley Fire Corps for 12 years and is currently an instructor for new Fire Corps members on snake handling.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation's Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and for coffee, goodies and socializing.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.