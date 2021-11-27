If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Edna San Miguel, author of “Mission San Xavier: A Story of Saints and Angels, Art and Artists,” will be the speaker at the Green Valley Gardeners’ seminar on Thursday, Dec. 2.
Between 1992 and 1997, a team of international conservators joined local artists and technicians in a major effort to conserve the art and the design elements in Mission San Xavier del Bac. Part of the work involved researching the pigments used by the Spanish, Mexicans, and Native Americans at the time the mission was built. Many of these pigments were derived from natural materials found in the local desert. San Miguel will talk about this research and the restoration process.
San Miguel is a 6th generation Tucsonan and holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the University of Arizona. Her art has been exhibited in Arizona, California, and New York. She is also a muralist, with numerous murals displayed in Tucson, Phoenix, and British Columbia. San Miguel has been engaged in many development and illustration projects, including a U.S. National Park’s book about the history of the Tumacácori National Historical Park for its Junior Ranger program.
The seminar will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and for socializing. Masks are recommended.
All Green Valley Gardeners’ seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
