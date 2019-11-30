The Green Valley Gardeners' seminar on Thursday, Dec. 5, will feature Dr. Anthony Knight who will speak about poisonous landscape and house plants.
Many plants we commonly grow in our homes and gardens are poisonous and pose a risk to our pets and even young children who might eat them. The talk will focus on plants commonly grown in homes and gardens in our area and what effects they can have on our animals.
Knight's interest in plant poisoning started when he was on the faculty of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Colorado State University and was frequently called to ranches where livestock and horses had been poisoned by plants of various kinds. His interests evolved to include poisonous house and garden plants and their effects on dogs and cats. As a master gardener with Pima County Extension, Knight continues to respond to concerns about plant poisoning from gardeners and ranchers.
Knight lives in Tucson and has authored two books on plant toxicology: “A Guide to Plant Poisoning of Animals in North America 2001” and “A Guide to Poisonous House and Garden Plants.”
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation's Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and for coffee, goodies and socializing.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.