The Green Valley Gardeners' seminar on Thursday, Feb. 9 will feature Debbie Mounce from Harlow Garden Nursery in Tucson.

Ms. Mounce uses succulents to create beautiful waterwise containers and will share her secrets with us at this fun seminar. She likes to use succulents as they cannot rely on color alone to be fabulous. She uses a beautiful selection of textures and shapes that snuggle closely together in the pot to create the drama she is after. She often compares it to making a beautiful quilt.



