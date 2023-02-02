The Green Valley Gardeners' seminar on Thursday, Feb. 9 will feature Debbie Mounce from Harlow Garden Nursery in Tucson.
Ms. Mounce uses succulents to create beautiful waterwise containers and will share her secrets with us at this fun seminar. She likes to use succulents as they cannot rely on color alone to be fabulous. She uses a beautiful selection of textures and shapes that snuggle closely together in the pot to create the drama she is after. She often compares it to making a beautiful quilt.
Ms. Mounce is a native Tucsonan coming from a family of ranchers that homesteaded outside of Globe in the late 1800s. She is exclusively a desert gardener. She often tells people that she does not have a degree in horticulture but rather in dirty knees and fingernails. She also likes to share her "office" with birds, butterflies, and bees.
The seminar will be held at Canoa Hills Recreation Center, Saguaro Room, 3660 S. Camino Del Sol. It runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9:00 to be assured of a seat and for coffee, light snacks and socializing with fellow gardeners.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
