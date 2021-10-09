If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Lorna Mitchell, an experienced Southern Arizona vegetable gardener, will talk about growing cool season vegetables at the Green Valley Gardeners’ seminar on Thursday morning, Oct. 14.
October is the start of our winter vegetable growing season. The soil is warm so seeds can germinate and roots grow. If you’ve been thinking about starting a cool season vegetable garden, this is the seminar for you. Mitchell will discuss the plants that grow well during the fall and winter months. You’ll learn what to plant and when, how to cultivate your garden, pest controls and harvesting at peak quality.
Mitchell received her B.S. in agriculture from the University of Arizona, where she majored in horticulture. She taught high school biology and chemistry, built a four-season greenhouse in St. David, Arizona, and for many years participated in a local farmers’ market.
Mitchell is a member of the Green Valley Gardeners and gardens at the Allen J. Ogden Community Garden in Sahuarita, one of the Green Valley Gardeners’ projects.
The seminar will be held Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills Center auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol. It begins at 9:30 a.m. and lasts one hour. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and to socialize with other gardeners.
All Green Valley Gardeners’ seminars are free and open to the public. Masks are recommended. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.