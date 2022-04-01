The Green Valley Gardeners welcome Dr. Shaku Nair to their seminar on Thursday, April 7, at 9:30 a.m. Her talk will cover some practices essential to an integrated pest management (IPM) program with examples of strategies for selected landscape pests.
The desert landscape hosts an incredible diversity of organisms, many of which are unique to our environment. Some are pests, but the majority are harmless or beneficial. Landscape pests include insects, pathogens, weeds, and wildlife that affect landscape plants, as well as structural pests that can be found in or around buildings and are supported by human activity, such as rodents. Correct identification and an understanding of these different organisms can help immensely in managing and living in harmony with them. IPM is a holistic approach to pest management that seeks to manage pests effectively with the least risk to people, property, and the environment.
Nair is an Associate in Extension, Community IPM at the Arizona Pest Management Center, University of Arizona. She is an entomologist by passion and profession, and a strong advocate of IPM to manage pests in any situation.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 South Camino del Sol, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and to socialize with other gardeners. Masks are recommended.
All Green Valley Gardeners seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions. At the seminar, you can also purchase tickets for the Spring Garden Tour on April 9.
