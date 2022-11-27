The Green Valley Gardeners welcome Eric Bell from Mr. Pack Rat on Dec. 1 for a seminar.
What are pack rats, or wood rats, and how do they differ from other common rats?
Learn about their behavior and biology. Pack rats often create big problems by building nests in our landscape and causing damage to our cars and property. Learn about workable solutions versus the myths that often touted as effective deterrents.
Eric Bell is the manager of Mr. Pack Rat, founded in 2004 in Tucson, and is devoted exclusively to resolving pack rat issues through safe, humane and effective methods. Eric has learned all aspects of what is needed to help eliminate these rodents and enjoys educating people on these fascinating animals. Although Mr. Pack Rat does not service Green Valley, all who attend the seminar will be educated about our “favorite” pest.
The seminar is at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9 to be assured of a seat and for coffee, goodies and socializing.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
