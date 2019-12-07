The Green Valley Gardeners' seminar on Thursday, Dec. 12, will feature Ries Lindley who will speak about the impact of introduced plants on our native ecosystems.
Much of the science of introduced plants comes down to a single meme of good versus bad. But this very simple view of the issues masks the depth of disruption caused by introduced plants that become inexplicably successful. The impacts of very successful introduced species strike at the very heart of our economic and ecological well-being. By understanding the bigger picture in which introduced plants play a part, we can make better decisions about our future.
Lindley is a retired water planner who took an interest in plants about the time he retired. He is an associate of the University of Arizona Herbarium, secretary of the Arizona Native Plant Society, and is currently working on a taxonomic treatment of the globemallows of Arizona. He lives in Tucson.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol., from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and for coffee, goodies and socializing.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.