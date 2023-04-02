The Green Valley Gardeners seminar on Thursday, April 6 will feature Kendall Kroesen PhD, the Outreach Coordinator at the Mission Garden in Tucson.
The Mission Garden has more than 4,000 years of history of agriculture that is portrayed in the Garden's themed plots. Mission Garden is a living museum of heritage crops from many different eras and many cultures, all of which have contributed to the diverse gardening possible today in Tucson. The Mission Garden contributed to Tucson’s recognition in 2015 by UNESCO as a City of Gastronomy, representing the deep history of food diversity in our region that has resulted in today’s amazing cuisine choices and interesting local farms.
Kroesen will take us on a visual stroll through the garden as you learn about what’s possible in a Tucson-area garden today and where Mission Garden is going in the future. You’ll also learn a few of Mission Garden’s easy-to-grow crops that can be a part of your own garden.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Canoa Hills, Saguaro Room, 3660 S. Camino Del Sol. The seminar runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9:00 to be assured of a seat and for coffee, light snacks and socializing with fellow gardeners.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
