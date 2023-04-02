The Green Valley Gardeners seminar on Thursday, April 6 will feature Kendall Kroesen PhD, the Outreach Coordinator at the Mission Garden in Tucson.

The Mission Garden has more than 4,000 years of history of agriculture that is portrayed in the Garden's themed plots. Mission Garden is a living museum of heritage crops from many different eras and many cultures, all of which have contributed to the diverse gardening possible today in Tucson. The Mission Garden contributed to Tucson’s recognition in 2015 by UNESCO as a City of Gastronomy, representing the deep history of food diversity in our region that has resulted in today’s amazing cuisine choices and interesting local farms.



