The Green Valley Gardeners welcome Mark Sitter, popular expert on cactus grown in our region, to the Monday morning, Jan. 24, seminar.
Are you new to our region? Want to learn more about these fascinating desert plants? Are you curious about how to grow and maintain them? Then come to this seminar and be enlightened about everything cactus.
Sitter will share his expertise, and you will take home useful information on how to care for cacti, including when to water, fertilize, transplant, pot, and protect from cold or too much sun. Sitter will teach you how to have your plants thrive rather than just survive.
Sitter has been the owner of B&B Cactus Farm in Tucson since 2004 and was a staff horticulturalist at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum for 10 years. B&B Cactus Farm is a destination nursery for locals and visitors from across the United States. The nursery focuses on acclimated cacti and succulents for pots or landscapes. B&B specializes in agaves, barrels, hybrid torch cacti and columnar cacti. Large display gardens are also maintained to show off what Southern Arizonans can grow outside.
The seminar will be held at the Quail Creek Madera Clubhouse, 2055 W. Quail Crossing Blvd. It begins at 9:30 a.m. and lasts one hour. Come as early as 9 a.m. to get a seat for this popular presentation. Masks are recommended.
