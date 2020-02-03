“Water Harvesting for Desert Gardens” will be the topic of the Thursday, Feb. 6, Green Valley Gardeners’ seminar.
The presentation will introduce basic concepts of water harvesting for landscape and garden irrigation, including the benefits of rainwater, planning for success, design tips, and cautions. Green Valley will be used as an example for calculating storage, catchment-to-canopy ratio, and supplemental watering. A list of resources for the desert gardener will be provided.
The lecture will be presented by Susanna Eden and Michael Seronde.
Eden is assistant director at WRRC, the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center. She holds a Ph.D. in Water Resources Administration from the University of Arizona and has been engaged with water resources research and outreach for 30 years. Her work has focused on stakeholder engagement and decision-making, the dissemination and use of scientific information for water resources planning, and water harvesting as a water management strategy with multiple benefits.
Seronde is a program coordinator at the WRRC, where his research and outreach work supports community-based watershed planning. His master’s degree from UArizona is in Public Policy, with major projects on municipal water conservation and rangeland ecosystem restoration.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and for coffee, goodies and socializing.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.