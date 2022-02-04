If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Green Valley Gardeners’ seminar on Thursday, Feb. 10, will feature Dr. Robert Webb, owner of Arid Lands Greenhouses in Tucson.
At the seminar, Webb will give an overview of succulent plants and suggest those that you can grow in containers without freezing and others that would be good for planting in the ground.
Webb is a retired hydrologist formerly with the U.S. Geological Survey in Tucson. He and his wife, Toni Yocum, own and operate Arid Lands Greenhouses, which offers one of the most diverse collection of plants available from any one nursery in the United States and has some of the rarest plants in the world on site.
Webb has traveled to the Arabian Peninsula and Africa since the mid-1990s and has visited Oman, Yemen, Socotra, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Namibia, Botswana, and South Africa in search of exotic and rare succulent plants. At the seminar, he will share experiences from his trips.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 South Camino del Sol, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and to socialize with other gardeners. Masks are recommended.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
