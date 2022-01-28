If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
On Thursday, Feb. 3, Rich Walden, farm operations manager of Green Valley Pecan Company, will be the speaker at the Green Valley Gardeners’ seminar.
Green Valley Pecan Company is a division of Farmers Investment Company. FICO is one of the world’s leading suppliers of quality pecans. Family owned and operated, the company has been part of the Green Valley-Sahuarita community since 1948.
Rich Walden is the grandson of FICO’s founder, Keith Walden. At the seminar, Walden will talk about the history of the company, where they are today, their growing and harvesting techniques, and organic practices.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 South Camino del Sol, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and to socialize with other gardeners. Masks are recommended.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
