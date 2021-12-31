If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Green Valley Gardeners will feature Dru Ann Duncan and Gary Vender at the Jan. 6 seminar on garden journaling.
Keeping a garden journal lets you look back at the progress you have made in your garden. It’s a way to celebrate successes and learn from challenges. A journal is a written record of useful things that you might otherwise forget, for example frost dates, bloom dates, solutions to pest problems, and what you planted each season. At the seminar, you’ll learn ways to keep an effective record of your garden.
Gary Vender grew up in rural northwestern Pennsylvania. As a teenager, he worked on his cousin’s farm. He has been gardening in Arizona since 2001 and completed the Pima County Master Gardener program in 2015.
Dru Duncan is from Oklahoma. Her father was a master gardener. She completed the Pima County Master Gardener program in 2017.
Dru and Gary specialize in growing many varieties of organic tomatoes, garlic, and onions. They have a 1,000 square-foot garden in central Tucson where they currently have more than 50 tomato plants with 26 varieties in native soil. They have kept records of their planting and harvesting for more than six years. Keeping a garden journal has contributed to continued growing success in their garden.
The seminar will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills Center auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol. It begins at 9:30 a.m. and lasts one hour. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and to socialize with other gardeners.
All Green Valley Gardeners’ seminars are free and open to the public. Masks are recommended. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone