The Green Valley Gardeners will feature Gary Maskarinec at the Nov. 4 seminar on growing wildflowers in Green Valley.
Grown for beauty, function and butterflies, wildflowers are breathtaking in the Sonoran Desert in the spring. October through January is the time to plant wildflower seeds. At the seminar, Maskarinec will share helpful information on how you can grow wildflowers from seeds or plants to produce a yard vibrating with color in the spring.
Maskarinec has been in the native seed business for 40 years. His company, Wildlands Restoration, primarily provides seeds for projects in Southern Arizona, but also provides mixes for numerous habitat types throughout Arizona, Utah and Idaho. The company partners with Nighthawk Natives Nursery, growers of native plants of the Southwest desert. Maskarinec holds a B.A. degree from University of Utah in classical Greek. He says he started picking seeds in 1981 and hasn’t stopped yet.
The seminar will be held Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills Center auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol. It begins at 9:30 a.m. and lasts one hour. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and to socialize with other gardeners.
All Green Valley Gardeners’ seminars are free and open to the public. Masks are recommended. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
