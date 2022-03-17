The Green Valley Gardeners welcome David Duffy to their seminar on Thursday, March 24, at 9:30 a.m. Are you confused about how and when to water the plants in your landscape? You are not alone. Some of the most frequent questions people have about their desert landscapes concern watering.
Many common plant problems are caused by improper watering practices such as overwatering, underwatering and inconsistent watering. Knowing proper watering techniques and having an appropriate watering schedule are essential to having a garden that thrives in our area.
Come to the seminar and have your irrigation questions answered. The talk will cover recommended watering schedules and techniques and how to install and troubleshoot an irrigation system.
Duffy is a master gardener with the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Service and has a particular interest in irrigation.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9 to be assured of a seat and to socialize with other gardeners. Masks are recommended. All Green Valley Gardeners seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
At the seminar, you can also purchase tickets for the Spring Garden Tour on April 9.
