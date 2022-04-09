At the Green Valley Gardeners’ seminar on Thursday, April 14, Lorna Mitchell, an experienced Southern Arizona vegetable gardener, will talk about growing vegetables in the heat of a Green Valley summer.
Tasty tomatoes, loads of squash, peppers, eggplant, melons, beans, and more can be yours this summer. These are all technically “fruit” and we get our greatest harvests of fruiting vegetables in the midst of our highest temperatures. It takes a lot of heat for a plant to produce flowers and seeds and to store food, and HEAT is exactly what we have in abundance May through September.
Mitchell will present which vegetables to plant by seeds and which to transplant, how to choose the right tomato variety, how to support it, and how to prune it. She will also discuss how to prepare the soil with amendments, how to keep everything watered properly, and how to deal with the most common pests. As a bonus, Mitchell will make a few suggestions for what you can do with all those veggies you will harvest!
Mitchell received her B.S. in agriculture from the University of Arizona, where she majored in horticulture. She taught high school biology and chemistry, built a four-season greenhouse in St. David, Arizona, and for many years participated in a local farmers' market. She is a member of the Green Valley Gardeners and gardens at the Allen J. Ogden Community Garden in Sahuarita, one of the Green Valley Gardeners' projects.
The seminar will be held Thursday, April 14, at the Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills Center auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol. It begins at 9:30 a.m. and lasts one hour. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and to socialize with other gardeners.
All Green Valley Gardeners’ seminars are free and open to the public. Masks are recommended. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
