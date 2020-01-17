On Thursday, Jan. 23, Dr. Glenn Wright, a tree fruit specialist, will be the speaker at the Green Valley Gardeners’ seminar. Wright’s topic is the growing and care of citrus in Green Valley. Wright will discuss the best varieties for this area, and will also explain irrigation, fertilization, and harvesting of the fruit.
Wright lives in Yuma and is the associate extension specialist for the Arizona Cooperative Extension, University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. He received his bachelor's degree in Colorado and then his master's and Ph.D. at Texas A&M. He is widely known by the commercial citrus and fruit growers and is involved in all commercial fruit production here in Arizona. Besides citrus and fruit, he works with commercial growers of dates, pomegranate and, more recently, olives.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2890 S. Camino del Sol, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and for coffee, goodies and socializing.
All Green Valley Gardeners' seminars are free to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.