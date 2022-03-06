The Green Valley Gardeners welcome Stephanie Vickers of Civano Growers to their seminar on Thursday, March 10, at 9:30 a.m. The seminar will focus on the plants to be supplied by Civano for the GVG annual spring plant sale at Desert Meadows Park from March 17-19.
You’ll learn about the particular characteristics of the plants to help you know which are suitable for your situation. Vickers will also share her expertise about transplanting and caring for new plants during their crucial first year in your yard.
Vickers is Civano’s wholesale sales manager. Her love for plants began early in her life and turned into a 22-year career in the nursery industry. As a true "desert rat," she is very familiar with all Southwest Arizona plant life. She is an Arizona certified nursery professional, an Arizona certified landscape professional, sustainable landscape management certified, and Smartscape certified.
Civano is a premier producer of desert-adaptive plants that thrive in the Southwest. Their Civano originals can be found in garden centers throughout the Southwest, including Civano Nursery in Tucson.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 South Camino del Sol, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and to socialize with other gardeners. Masks are recommended.
All Green Valley Gardeners seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone