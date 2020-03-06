The Green Valley Gardeners welcome Alex Shipley of Civano Nursery to their seminar on Thursday, March 12. The focus will be on plants supplied by Civano Nursery that will be found at the GVG annual spring plant sale at Continental Shopping Plaza on March 19 through March 21.
Shipley will share his expertise about transplanting and caring for new plants during their crucial first year in your yard.
Shipley was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, and grew up in Victoria, British Columbia, where his family moved when he was still a child. He attended Malaspina University (now Vancouver Island University) and earned an associate's degree in business. He moved again with his family to Tucson, where in 1997 they started Civano Nursery Garden Center & Tree Salvage.
Today Civano Nursery has more than 400 varieties of plants including succulents, fruit and ornamental trees, bushes and perennials. Civano markets 86 plants under its own Civano Select label.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and for coffee, goodies and socializing.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.