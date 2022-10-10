The Green Valley Gardeners welcomes Stephanie Vickers of Civano Growers to their seminar on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 9:30 a.m.

The seminar will focus on the plants to be supplied by Civano for the GVG annual fall plant sale at Desert Meadows Park Oct. 21-22.



