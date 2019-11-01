The Green Valley Gardeners will feature Eric Bell from Mr. Pack Rat at the Thursday, Nov. 7, seminar.
Mr. Pack Rat, founded in 2004 in Tucson, is devoted exclusively to resolving pack rat issues through safe, humane and effective methods. Although Mr. Pack Rat does not service Green Valley, all who attend the seminar will be educated about our “favorite” pest.
What are pack rats, or wood rats, and how do they differ from other common rats? Learn about their behavior and biology. Pack rats often create big problems by building nests in our landscape and causing damage to our cars and property. Learn about workable solutions versus the myths that are often touted as effective deterrents.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and for coffee, goodies and socializing.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.