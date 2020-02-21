If you are looking for plants that are rough and forgiving, durable, useful, beautiful and tolerant of a wide range of growing conditions, you won't want to miss the Green Valley Gardeners' seminar on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Debbie Mounce, retail operations manager for Harlow Gardens, will guide you in the selection, care and maintenance of bulletproof plants.
Mounce, a native Tucsonan, is part of a ranching family that came to Arizona to homestead in the late 1800s.
“All my gardening experience is specific to Tucson. I started working at Harlow Gardens in 1995, hired because of my home gardening and retail experience. I have no formal horticultural education, just the dirty knees and fingernails of a gardener. I love digging holes and planting something, then watching it grow and prosper,” says Mounce.
The seminar will be held at Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and for coffee, goodies and socializing.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.