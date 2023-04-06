The Green Valley Gardeners seminar on Thursday, April 13 will feature Kim Matsushino, Habitat at Home Program Manager at the Tucson Audubon Society.

Rapid urbanization in southeast Arizona — and around the world — negatively affects bird habitat, but you can make a difference right where you live. The outdoor spaces that we control, no matter the size, have the potential to provide greater habitat resources than currently exist.



