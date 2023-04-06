The Green Valley Gardeners seminar on Thursday, April 13 will feature Kim Matsushino, Habitat at Home Program Manager at the Tucson Audubon Society.
Rapid urbanization in southeast Arizona — and around the world — negatively affects bird habitat, but you can make a difference right where you live. The outdoor spaces that we control, no matter the size, have the potential to provide greater habitat resources than currently exist.
When thinking about urban birds, pigeons, doves and finches usually come to mind. However, they only constitute a small number of birds visiting backyards. The number of bird species occupying urban areas is vast in southeast Arizona. With the right setting, your backyard can attract a great diversity of bird and pollinator species, from hummingbirds and screech-owls to native solitary bees and butterflies.
Ms. Matsushino will explain how you can create bird and pollinator habitat right in your own backyard. The seminar will be held at Green Valley Canoa Hills- Saguaro Room, 3660 S. Camino Del Sol. The seminar runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9:00 to be assured of a seat and for coffee, light snacks and socializing with fellow gardeners.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
