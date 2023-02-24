The Green Valley Gardeners' seminar on Thursday, March 9, will feature Kari Hackney, an Urban Habitat Restoration Manager for the Tucson Audubon Society. Kari designs and leads a variety of projects for Tucson Audubon to create or enhance wildlife habitat. 

Have you been to Desert Meadows Park in Green Valley? If so, you may have noticed the new area that is next to the Santa Cruz riverbank. This area was created and completed this fall with Kari’s design and help along with many park volunteers. Kari will discuss this recent addition to the park and the principles of design, restoration and maintenance that lead to successful residential and urban habitat.



