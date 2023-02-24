The Green Valley Gardeners' seminar on Thursday, March 9, will feature Kari Hackney, an Urban Habitat Restoration Manager for the Tucson Audubon Society. Kari designs and leads a variety of projects for Tucson Audubon to create or enhance wildlife habitat.
Have you been to Desert Meadows Park in Green Valley? If so, you may have noticed the new area that is next to the Santa Cruz riverbank. This area was created and completed this fall with Kari’s design and help along with many park volunteers. Kari will discuss this recent addition to the park and the principles of design, restoration and maintenance that lead to successful residential and urban habitat.
Come learn ways you can help create, enhance and maintain wildlife habitats in your own garden or common areas of your community.
The seminar will be held at Canoa Hills Recreation Center- Saguaro Room, 3660 S. Camino Del Sol. It runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9:00 to be assured of a seat and for coffee, light snacks and socializing with fellow gardeners.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
