What is biodiversity and why is it important? Biodiversity is the variety of life in the world or in a particular habitat or ecosystem. This includes the animals, plants, fungi, and even microorganisms like bacteria that make up our natural world. All of these elements work together like an intricate web to maintain balance and support life.
The Green Valley Gardeners' seminar on Thursday, Feb. 2 will feature Melissa Van Kleeck-Hann, an Environmental Education Program Coordinator for Pima County. Ms. Van Kleeck-Hann will explain why it is so important and what we can do to enhance and preserve biodiversity on global and national levels, as well as in community gardens and our own yards. Ms. Van Kleeck-Hann has a Doctorate of Philosophy and Zoology from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Her specialty is the branch of zoology concerned with the study of amphibians (including frogs, toads, salamanders and reptiles).
The seminar will be held at Canoa Hills Recreation Center- Saguaro Room, 3660 S. Camino Del Sol. It starts at 9:30 and ends at 10:30. Come as early as 9:00 to be assured of a seat and for coffee, light snacks and socializing with fellow gardeners. Come learn ways you can help to enhance and preserve biodiversity in your own backyard.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone