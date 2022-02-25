Green Thumb: All about the 'B's at Desert Meadows Park

The Green Valley Gardeners’ Thursday morning seminar on March 3 will feature Greg Hugie who will talk about the Bees, the Birds, the Butterflies, the Bats, and the Books at Desert Meadows Park in Green Valley. Please note that the seminar will be held at the GVR Canoa Hills Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol, rather than our usual location.
At the seminar, you will learn about the project at Desert Meadows Park to attract solitary bees by providing an environment to promote the next generation through the development of bee nesting habitats. The discussion will include information on solitary bees, the construction of the bee habitats on display at the park, and their usage by various bee species. The presentation will also touch on experiences with various other pollinators, including hummingbirds, migratory bats, and butterflies.
Hugie began researching bee habitats and solitary bees in response to questions from park visitors. An avid woodworker, he built the park’s Solitary Bee Hotel. He then developed the idea of the Bee Library, which turned into a unique art project. After an initial seasoning period, both structures have seen solitary bee activity.
For the past 25 years, Hugie has been a lead IT business advisor for IMERGE Consulting. He earned a degree in computer science from Ventura College and is a certified Enterprise Records Management Master.
The seminar will be held Thursday, March 3, at the Green Valley Recreation Canoa Hills Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol. It begins at 9:30 a.m. and lasts one hour. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and for socializing. Masks are recommended.
All Green Valley Gardeners’ seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
