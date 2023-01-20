The Green Valley Gardeners' seminar on Tuesday, Jan. 24 will feature Mark Sitter from B&B Cactus Farm in Tucson. If you are new to our region and want to learn more about the fascinating world of the saguaro cactus, come to this seminar.
Saguaros are beloved cacti of the Sonoran Desert. We see them everywhere, but do we really know anything about them – let alone how to grow one in your own yard?
Mark Sitter is a fun speaker to listen to. He will tell stories, dispel myths and provide interesting facts about this iconic cactus. He will also talk about how to care for and nurture a saguaro in your own yard.
Sitter has been the owner of B&B Cactus Farm in Tucson since 2004 and was a staff horticulturalist at the Arizona-Sonoran Desert Museum for 10 years. B&B Cactus Farm is a destination nursery for locals and visitors from across the United States. Large display gardens are also maintained to show off what southern Arizonans can grow outside.
The seminar will be held at Madera Clubhouse at Quail Creek located at 2055 E Quail Crossing Blvd, Green Valley, AZ 85614. The seminar will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9:00 to be assured of a seat.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.
