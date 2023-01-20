The Green Valley Gardeners' seminar on Tuesday, Jan. 24 will feature Mark Sitter from B&B Cactus Farm in Tucson. If you are new to our region and want to learn more about the fascinating world of the saguaro cactus, come to this seminar.

Saguaros are beloved cacti of the Sonoran Desert. We see them everywhere, but do we really know anything about them – let alone how to grow one in your own yard?



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?