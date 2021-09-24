If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Green Valley Gardeners’ Thursday morning seminar on Sept. 30 will feature Deborah North discussing the basics of gardening in the desert.
Gardening in the Sonoran Desert is unlike gardening anywhere else. Along with the extremes of heat, cold and humidity, we have unique soil, highly alkaline water (and not much of it), along with extremely high UV. What’s a gardener to do?
Join us to learn some of the science behind growing in this unforgiving area and discover the delights of growing in the desert!
A native of Arizona, North was under the delusion that she was a good gardener during the 25 years she lived and worked in the Silicon Valley. Returning to Arizona in 2003, she rapidly learned that to enjoy gardening in Tucson required significant retraining. She entered the Master Gardener program through the University of Arizona in 2004 and has never looked back.
In the ensuing years the desire to grow things, to learn about best-practices, and to teach others how to garden has developed into a passionate endeavor. North is committed to teaching people how to grow sustainably using organic methods in the Sonoran Desert.
The seminar will be held Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol, at 9:30 a.m. and lasts one hour. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and for socializing. Refreshments will not be available. Masks are recommended.
All Green Valley Gardeners’ seminars are free and open to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.