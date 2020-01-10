The Green Valley Gardeners welcome Mark Sitter, popular expert on cactus and succulents grown in our region, to the Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, 2020 seminar on cactus and succulents. This will be Sitter’s seventh visit to Quail Creek as part of the Green Valley Gardeners' Seminar Series. Come and be enlightened about everything cactus and succulent.
Are you new to our region? Want to learn more about these fascinating desert plants? Are you curious how to grow and maintain succulents? Then this seminar is for you.
Join us for an hour with Sitter. He will share his expertise with these sculptural and unique groups of plants that are ideally suited for our climate. Take home useful information on how to care for cacti and succulents, when to water, fertilize, transplant, pot and protect from cold or too much sun. Sitter will be able to teach you how to have your plants thrive rather than just survive.
Sitter has been the owner of B and B Cactus Farm in Tucson since 2004. He was a staff horticulturalist at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum for 10 years.
Today, B and B Cactus Farm is a destination nursery for locals and visitors from around the region and across the United States. The nursery focuses on acclimated cacti and succulents for pots or landscapes. B&B specializes in agaves, barrels, hybrid torch cacti and columnar cacti. Large display gardens are also maintained to show off what Southern Arizonans can grow outside.
The seminar will be held at the Quail Creek Madera Clubhouse, 2055 W. Quail Crossing Blvd., from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9 a.m. to get a seat for this extremely popular presentation.