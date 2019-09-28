The Green Valley Gardeners will feature Brendan Woltman, owner of Eco Gro LLC, at its Thursday, Oct. 3, seminar.
Eco Gro will be a first-time supplier of plants to the Green Valley Gardeners' plant sale at Continental Shopping Plaza on Oct. 24 through Oct. 26.
Woltman will cover three main topics during his seminar: aquaponics, air plants and “weird plants.” He strives to give plant and garden enthusiasts the tools and knowledge to achieve their goals of growing healthy food, minimizing environmental impacts, enjoying healthy plants and experiencing the pride of achievement.
The seminar will be at the Green Valley Recreation Desert Hills auditorium, 2980 S. Camino del Sol, from 9:30 to10:30 a.m. Come as early as 9 a.m. to be assured of a seat and for coffee, goodies and socializing.
All Green Valley Gardener seminars are free to the public. Master Gardeners will be available before and after the seminar to answer your gardening questions.