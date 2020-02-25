Great music on tap at Lights, Camera, Adventure!

Get ready once again to enjoy the extraordinary voices of soprano Valeria Quijada and tenor Christopher Roldan as they team up with the popular Green Valley Concert Band on Sunday, March 8, at 7 p.m. at the Sahuarita District Auditorium on Sahuarita Road.
These two soloists performed during the Green Valley Concert Band holiday show in December 2018, and “they were a big hit with our audience and they received much applause and standing ovations,” says Susan Krinke, the Concert Band media coordinator.
For concert goers who enjoy music from Broadway shows, the Lights, Camera, Adventure! concert will feature Quijada and Roldan singing songs made famous in “Phantom of the Opera” and “West Side Story.” They will also perform “Time to Say Goodbye,” made famous in 1995 by tenor Andrea Bocelli and soprano Sarah Brightman.
“We’ll be playing a wide variety of pieces related to Broadway and cinema music. We’ll begin the concert with 'Cartoon,' a rip-roaring work with a plethora of cartoon music and humorous special effects, wild transitions and surprises,” says John Snavely, Ph.D., the band's musical director.
“This piece also has some lush melodies and harmonies reminiscent of Gershwin’s style. Selections from ‘Chicago’ will have the audience singing ‘And all that jazz’ and humming along with many familiar tunes,” he points out.
By including outstanding opera vocalists with Broadway hits and some cartoon melodies, Snavely said this concert will be a memorable, spirit-lifting experience.
Quijada, a resident of Sonora, Mexico, has a bachelor of music in voice degree from the Universidad de Sonora and has been a soprano soloist with the Philharmonic Orchestra of Sonora since 2012. In 2014, she debuted at the opera theater in Guadalajara, performing in “Elixir De Amor.”
Her exceptional voice has garnered invitations to perform every year since in various venues in Mexico and a performance with the Festival Alfonso Ortiz Tirado International in Alamos, Sonora, and in Tucson.
Quijada is the assistant director general and teacher at the Artistic Cultural Center, “DaCapo,” in the Port of Guaymas, Sonora.
Roldan is also a graduate of the Universidad de Sonora, where he graduated with a bachelor of music degree and a major in singing. It’s where he discovered his desire for opera and the “bel canto” style of singing.
Bel canto is a lyrical style of operatic singing using a full and rich voice with smooth phrasing. It’s said to be the ideal way to sing opera and is associated with beautiful melodies, smooth voices and a series of very quick notes up and down the scale.
Roldan has performed in several operas in Mexico. including “Don Pasquale,” “The Elixir of Love” and “Carmen.” He’s toured the U.S. with The Three International Tenors and sang in Mexican concerts for the Mexican Consulate in Arizona.
