Life as a U.S. citizen offers an abundance of freedoms. Here’s how area residents and visitors responded when asked “Why are you grateful to live in the U.S.?”
“I’m happy to have had the freedom to pursue my passion for music. I’m pleased to be able to attend the church of my choice. I’m lucky that my Mennonite ancestors were able to come to the U.S. to escape persecution,” commented Musical Director of the Green Valley Concert Band John Snavely. “I’m delighted that my four children have been able to complete university degrees in fields of their choice. I’m grateful to have had excellent medical care and overall to be a functional human at the age of 71.”
“I’m grateful to have President Biden in The White House. I’ve seen some positive changes in the past three years that benefit regular people,” said Kathy Babcock.
David Shamer followed by saying “It’s the best country in the world because of all the freedoms.”
Area resident John O’Rourke offered his comment with, “I am grateful for living in the U.S. because every citizen has opportunities. In particular, the opportunity to get a world-class education and the opportunity to work hard and be ‘better off’ than previous generations.”
Robert Meals response was brief and specific and said he is thankful for “our Bill of Rights. No other country has it.”
Executive Director of the Community Performance and Art Center Chris Ashcraft offered this opinion: “I feel blessed to be living in the United States because of the freedoms we enjoy and the sheer beauty of the land. My grandfather served in World War II and my brother served in Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter pilot, so I am aware of the sacrifices that have been made over our country’s history, which make me even more grateful.”
Former Australian and now U.S. citizen Christel Shumate offers her thoughts by saying “The U.S. is the most desirable place to live from a lifestyle and freedom perspective. Just look at the numbers trying to get here.”
