Haven Women's Nine-Hole League

4/13/2021

Low Net

Flight 1

Chris Binetti

1st

35

Bernie Hill

2nd

36

Cynthia Smith-Jans

3rd

37

Flight 2

Jan Herder

1st

33

Karen Peterson

2nd

34

Anne Olson

3rd

38

Kathy Ledesma

3rd

38

Flight 3

Linda Zavitz

1st

34

Dana Ralston

1st

34

Wanda Doll

2nd

35

Canoa Hills Women’s Golf

4/8/2021

Individual Low Gross, Low Net

Flight 1

Jan Rintala – 92 G

Sandy Jungers – 76 N

Flight 2

Twyla Gerdes – 98 G

Pat Trimbell – 75 N

Flight 3

Nancy Mastalski – 105 G

MJ Christiansen – 84 N

San Ignacio Ladies Golf

3-day Club Championship

4/6/2021

Club Champion:  Elissa Helfers – 243

Flight 1

1st:  Karen Pickering – 246

2nd:  Darci Trimmer – 268

Flight 2

1st:  CeCe Thompson – 278

2nd:  Carol Hammerle - 280

Flight 3

1st:  Melva Irvin - 289

2nd:  Necile Miller - 301

Flight 4

1st:  Pat Trimbell - 319

2nd:  Carol Lenander – 321

Canoa Ranch Women's Golf Assn.

4/5/2021

Medallion #3

Low Gross

Flight 1

Barbara Bennett        79

Flight 2

Pam Chamberlain      89

Flight 3

Joanna Palowez       101

Flight 4

Diane Iversen     103

Low Net

Flight 1

Susan Gibson      77

Flight 2

Bonnie Doyle     72

Flight 3

Sarah Kenney     83

Flight 4

Judy Willoughby      75

4/8/2021

Waltz 1,2,3

1stPlace

Barbara Rainey, Chris Binetti, Judy Willoughby     137

2ndPlace

Barbara Bennett, Sandra Noble, Kay Farland     137

Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day

Apr 7, 2021 AM

Net BB of Partners

1st:  Frank Crane, Gary Vogt   59

2nd:  Henry Ahumada, Izzy Marquis   62

3rd:  Ken Ingham, Steve Wade   63

Apr 7, 2021 PM

Net BB of Partners

1st:  Gary Giovanelli, Paul Black   63

T-2nd:  Chris Pannunzio, Jim Shanks

Rich Siola, Jeff Probst   67

Country Club of Green Valley 18 Hole Ladies

Apr 8, 2021

1 BB 5’s, 2 BB 4’s, 3 BB 3’s

1st:  Patty Ryan, Sandy Postel, Pat Duiven   121

T-2nd:  Barb Wittel, Dee Weaver, Judy Noren 

Lee Quinn, Sharon O’Brien, Nan Probst   122

Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Canoa Ranch

Individual - Even holes only

April 5, 2021

Flight 1: Dana Barnes 81 Gross

Flight 2: Sharon Meyer 89 Gross

Flight 3: Cathy Sumner 92 Gross

Flight 4: Leslie Sills98 Gross

Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Torres Blancas

Team - Best Ball on all Par 4’s

April 7, 2021

1st: Sharon Meyer, Diane Horgan, Pat Thompson, BI[Trosclair, Andree] 69

2nd: Carla Ritchie, Kathy Wong, Dorothy North, Bonny Forkner 71

3rd: Dale Dotzler, Jan Stover, Karen Jensen, Leslie Sills 71

Haven Women's 18 Hole League

Sweet Sixteen, Full handicap

Winners for April 6, 2021:

Flight A:

1st  (tie)  Diana Averill  61

1st  (tie) Phyllis Neer 61

2nd  Linda Bounds  71

Flight B

1st  (tie) Jann Dallamura   59

1st  (tie) Judy Holley  59

2nd   Eileen Buckel   66

Canoa Ranch Men’s Golf League

April 7th, 2021

Individual scores net to handicap

1st Steve Hiles

2nd George Christopher

3rd Kurt Palowez

4th Bob Clayton

Desert Hills Women’s Golf Association

March 2021 Results

March 3, 2021 – Low Gross/Low Net

Flight 1:

Low Gross-79-Mary McKeown; Low Net-72-Alberta Teale; 2nd Low Net-73-Barbara Hanson

Flight 2:

Low Gross-91-Nancy Reid; Low Net-72-Leslie Miller; 2nd Low Net-77-ArleneLoca

Flight 3:

Low Gross-102-Jill Lyons; Low Net-71-Gerrie Hendrickson; 2nd Low Net – 74-Sookhi Kim

March 10, 2021 – Climb the Mountain

1st – 100 – Sherry Caldwell, Anita Cohne, Roxy Harshbarger, Lynne Janis

2nd 104 - Barbara Hanson, Sookhi Kim, Arlene Loca, Jo Simpson

March 31, 2021 – Match Play Final

Championship Bracket

1st – Jane Powell-Campbell & Kathy Stefanon

2nd – Gail Fitzsimmons & Nancy Reid

Consolation Bracket

1st – Jan Ali & Leslie Miller

2nd – Donna Cummins & Teri Merrifield

NITS – Nassau – 2 Net

18 Holes – 124 – Sherry Caldwell [BD], Billee Driver, Arlene Loca, Alberta Teale

Front 9 – 60 – Barbara Hanson, Jennifer Loveland, Jill Lyons, Terry McCarthy

Back 9 – 62 – Sharon Crow, Roxy Harshbarger, Brook Podesta, Madeline Twist

Haven Women's Nine-Hole League

4/6/2021

POPS

Flight 1:

Chris Binetti 1st 35

Bernie Hill 1st 35

Mary Capra 2nd 36

Flight 2

Diane Iverson 1st 36

Cynthia Smith Jans 2nd 38

Anne Olson 2nd 38

Karen Peterson 2nd 38

Flight 3

Angie Kucera 1st 31

Linda Zavitz 2nd 36

Wanda Doll 3rd 37

Jane Robertson 3rd 37

Desert Hills Women’s Golf Association

March 2021 Results

March 3, 2021 – Low Gross/Low Net

Flight 1:

Low Gross-79 Mary McKeown; Low Net-72-Alberta Teale; 2nd Low Net-73-Barbara Hanson

Flight 2:

Low Gross-91-Nancy Reid; Low Net-72-Leslie Miller; 2nd Low Net-77-ArleneLoca

Flight 3:

Low Gross-102-Jill Lyons; Low Net-71-Gerrie Hendrickson; 2nd Low Net – 74-Sookhi Kim

March 10, 2021 – Climb the Mountain

1st – 100 – Sherry Caldwell, Anita Cohne, Roxy Harshbarger, Lynne Janis

2nd 104 = Barbara Hanson, Sookhi Kim, Arlene Loca, Jo Simpson

March 31, 2021 – Match Play Final

Championship Bracket

1st – Jane Powell-Campbell & Kathy Stefanon

2nd – Gail Fitzsimmons & Nancy Reid

Consolation Bracket

1st – Jan Ali & Leslie Miller

2nd – Donna Cummins & Teri Merrifield

NITS – Nassau – 2 Net

18 Holes – 124 – Sherry Caldwell [BD], Billee Driver, Arlene Loca, Alberta Teale

Front 9 – 60 – Barbara Hanson, Jennifer Loveland, Jill Lyons, Terry McCarthy

Back 9 – 62 – Sharon Crow, Roxy Harshbarger, Brook Podesta, Madeline Twist

Canoa Hills Women’s Golf

4/1/2021

Texas Two Step

1st:  Betty Deardorff, Rhonda Kochevar, June Newton, Chris Thompson – 106

2nd:  Joyce Biorkman, Twyla Gerdes, Sandy Jungers, Pat Trimbell - 112

Canoa Ranch Women’s Golf Assn.

4/1/21

Del Sud Two-Day

Winners

Flight 1

1st  Place: Barbara Bennett

2nd  Place: Susan Gibson

Flight 2

1st  Place: Chris Binetti

2nd Place: Mary Newman

Flight 3: 1stPlace

Kathleen Petersen

2nd Place: Joanna Palowez

Flight 4: 1st Place

Judy Willoughby

2nd Place: Marcia Harris

Canoa Ranch Women’s Golf Assn.

3/25/21

4-Corners

1st  Place

Barbara Bennett, Teri Baker, Charlene Fields, Sandra Noble  109

3/29/21

Two Best Ball ABCD

1st  Place:

Barbara Bennett, Mary Newman, Kay Farland  128

2nd  Place:

June Newton, Bonnie Doyle, Sandra Noble, Kathleen Ledesma   128

3rd  Place:

Susan Gibson, Joanna Palowez, Kathleen Peterson, Diane Iversen   132

4/1/2021

Best Gross + 2nd  Net

1st  Place

Susan Gibson, Kay Farland   147

Country Club of Green Valley 18 Hole Ladies

Apr 1, 2021

Ones

Flight 1

T-1st:  Sue Boman

Lee Quinn   33.5

3rd:  Becky Smith-Powell     36

Flight 2

1st:  Dee Weaver   31

2nd:  Pam White    37

3rd:  Sandy Postel   38.5

Flight 3

1st:   Bev Reed   30.5

2nd:  Emily Logan   31

3rd:  Pat Duiven    31.5

Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day

Mar 31, 2021 AM

Net BB of Partners

1st:  Ken Chris Pannunzio, Jim Shanks   67

2nd:  Dave Hansen, Neil Russell   64

T-3rd:  Mick Montoya, Phil Collura 

Larry Burtis, Jim Feldmeier   66

Mar 31, 2021 PM

Net BB of Partners

1st:  Bob Fisk, Richard Duncan   62

2nd:  George Hennessey, George Boswell   65

3rd:  Jim Hager, Gene Swick   66

Canoa Ranch Men’s Golf League

March 31, 2021

Individual net and gross skins,deuces

1st. Patrick Keenan

2nd Kurt Palowez

3rd Dave Whittier

Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Canoa Ranch

Individual - Blind 9

March 29, 2021

1st Flight: Carla Ritchie 38 Gross

2nd Flight: Mary Miller 42 Gross

3rd Flight: Kathy Wong 47 Gross

4th Flight: Pat Thompson 47 Gross

Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Torres Blancas

Team - Waltz

March 31, 2021

1st: BI Phyllis Zuehlke], Kathy Wong, Mary Powell, Leslie Sills 114

2nd: Cindy Nelson, Mary Miller, Karen Jensen, Charlene Hungerford 117

3rd: Linda Morgan, Yolanda Stahl, Diane Rinks, Linda Libby 122

Haven Women's 18 hole League

March 30, 2021

Game of the Day: Long Johns, 1/2 handicap

Flight A:

1st:    Diana Averill    40

2nd:   Linda Bounds    41.5

3rd:    Phyllis Neer     51

Flight B:

1st (tie): Jann Dallamura    44

Judy Holley  44

2nd:       Eileen Buckel 45.5

Haven Women's Nine-Hole League

3/30/2021

Low Gross

Flight 1

Chris Binetti 1st 45

Bernie Hill 2nd 47

Barb Hornyak 3rd 48

Jacque Van Dykedn 3rd 48

Flight 2

Diane Iverson 1st 51

Karen Peterson 2nd 54

Anne Olson 3rd 55

Flight 3

Gloria Palmer 1st 55

Angie Kucera 2nd 57

Jane Robertson 2nd 57

Canoa Hills Women’s Golf

3/25/2021

4 Corners + Par 3s

1st:  Joyce Biorkman, Gail Hardin, Shirley Hill, Nancy Mastalski – 65

2nd:  Donna Harris, Sandy Jungers, Rhonda Kochevar, Karen Toler - 67

Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day

Mar 24, 2021 AM

Partners Stableford

1st:  Ken Beavers, Mick Montoya

2nd:  Bob Stice, Tom Sazama

Mar 24, 2021 AM

Partners Stableford

1st:  Chris Pannunzio, Jim Shanks   69

2nd:  Bob Fisk, Richard Duncan   68

Country Club of Green Valley 18 Hole Ladies

Mar 25, 2021

Member Guest Day BB of Partners

Flight 1

1st:  Pam White, Becky Smith-Powell   63

2nd:  Sandy Postel, Vivien Nason   66

3rd:  Barb Shanks, Cathy Pannunzio   68

Flight 2

T-1st:  Lynn Thomas, Janet Kunz   67

Sherry Evans, Kay Rasmussen   67

3rd:  Nan Probst, Laura Smith   72

Flight 3

T-1st:  Emily Logan, Judy Noren

Priscilla Black, Bev Reed   65

3rd:  Nancy Theisen, Elaine Spetz   66

Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Canoa Ranch

Team - Gross + Net

March 22, 2021

1st: Norma Dycus, Carol Martenson, Kathy Anderson, Leslie Sills 144

2nd Gail Myhre, Yolanda Stahl, Karen Jensen, BI[Linda Libby] 144

3rd Dana Barnes, Sharon Meyer, Diane Rinks, BI[Linda Libby] 149

Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Canoa Ranch

Individual - Even holes only

March 24, 2021

Flight 1 Carla Ritchie 32

Flight 2 Kadi Jensen 35

QC Desert Duffers Winners

March 2 Individual low net

A flight tie: Steve Steiger,Rich Olson, Jess Durry and Dan Miller

B flight tie: Stu Findley and Dave Burrows

C flight tie: Skelly Skelton and Wally Uebershar

D flight: Jake Dykes

March 16 Individual low net

A flight: John Wrucke

B flight: Phil Wade

C flight: John Kuczkowski

D flight: Rich Manske

March 23 Step aside scramble tie

John Wrucke, Gary Ingraham, Don Bender and Bill Weyers

Dan Miller, Tm Weldon, John McCuskey and Jack McElory

Canoa Ranch Men’s Golf League

4 man team, 2BB

3/24/2021

1st-George Christopher, Steve Hiles

Bill Binetti, Kurt Palowez

2nd-Bob Clayton, Forrest Beckwith

Dave Whittier, blind draw

Haven Women's 18 Hole Golf League

March 23,  2021

Game of the Day:  Low net

Flight A:

1st:    Diana Averill 76

2nd    Diane Willcutt 80

3rd:   Susan Moberg  90

Flight B:

1st:    Judy Holley    70

2nd:   Eileen Buckel    75

3rd:    Rhonda Donahue 76

Haven Ladies Nine Hole Results

3/23/21

Low Putts

Linda Zavitz    1st  15

Joyce Ramige     2nd    18

Val Roehl    2nd    18

Sally Culler    2nd   18

Betsy Zoolkoski    2nd   18

Canoa Ranch Women’s Golf Assn.

3/22/2021

3-day Club Championship

Club Champion Overall Winner Gross    221

SUSAN GIBSON

Winners Club Championship - Gross

Flight 1 

Darci Trimmer    238

Flight 2

Bonnie Doyle     266

Flight 3

Chris Binetti      295

Flight 4

Kay Farland    320

Winners Club Championship – Net

Flight 1

Barbara Bennett      221

Flight 2

Pam Chamberlain     226

Flight 3

Joanna Palowez    228

Flight 4

Kathleen Ledesma   272

QCMGA Club Championship- 3 Day Event

March 9, 11, 16, 2021

Gold Tees-Gross score:

Bob Larose 240

Nick Kremer 244

3. Dwight Hildebrand 247

Silver Tees – Gross Scores:

Flight A:

Bruce Erfer 236

Greg Nilson 241

Ray Mang 243

Flight B.

Jim Cooley 252

T2. Paul Schupmann 255

T2. Scott Brannan 255

Flight C.

1. Sean Comfort 256

2. Jay Allred 257

3. Leo Padilla 265

Flight D:

1. Ken Tobias 263

2 Rick Gottas 265

3. Tom Kelly 266

Flight E:

1. Doug Mattoon 271

2. Craig Johnson 273

3. Stan Mocek 274

Flight F:

T1. Mike Markowski 286

T1. Rich Morgan 286

3. Steve Lloyd 288

Copper/Silver Tees: Net Scores

Flight 1:

1. Dave Erickson 223

2. Jb King 226

3. Dan Graham 235

Flight 2:

1. George Ratts 215

2. Tim Printz 220

T3. Greg Benguelt 228

T3. Gary Dyer 228

Super Senior:

1. Ray Mang 243

2. Paul Schupmann 255

3. George Lamping 258

Country Club of Green Valley Twilight Mixer

Mar 19, 2021

SCRAMBLE

Front 9

1st:  Carl & Linda Bergman, Owen Bensen, Sandy Barrett   33

T-2nd: David Jacome, Lynn Thomas, Roy & Terry Roeser

Mike & Pat Duiven, Mike O’Brien, Terry Hutchinson   36

4th:  Tom & Pat Binder, Peter & Anita McMullen   37

Back 9

T- 1st:  Chris & Cathy Pannunzio, Jim & Pam White

Gary & Terry Giovanelli, Ken Ingham, Ray Frazier

David Belder, Skeeter Fanning, Sherry Evans, Mary Nesbitt   34

4th:  Ernie & Ro Vinson, Carlos Lopes   35

Country Club of Green Valley 18 Hole Ladies

Mar 18, 2021

Irish Eyes

2 BB on I Holes + #10; 1 BB on all others

1st:  Barb Shanks, Emily Logan, Judy Noren 101

2nd:  Patty Ryan, Barb Wittel, Lynn Thomas   103

3rd:  Sharon O’Brien, Nan Probst   107

Country Club of Green Valley Men's Club Championship

Mar 17, 2021 AM

Flight 1

Club Champion:   Travis Gamble   233

2nd Gross:  Tom Osburn   237

1st Net:  Gene Swick   219

2nd Net:  Gary Vogt     220

Flight 2

1st Gross:   Mick Montoya   237

2nd Gross:  Steve Fanning    255

1st Net:  Bob McDonald   219

2nd Net:  Jim Shanks   224

Flight 3

1st Gross:  Tom Boman  263

2nd Gross:  Ken Ingham   269

1st Net:   Ken Beavers   220

2nd Net:  Frank Crane   230

Flight 4

1st Gross:   Dan Ryan   270

2nd Gross:  Bob Stice    281

1st Net:  Jim Feldmeier   197

2nd Net:  Richard Duncan   219

Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day

Mar 17, 2021 AM

Individual Low Gross, Low Net

Flight 1

1st Gross:   Travis Gamble   75

T-1st Net:  Tom Osburn

Gary Vogt   72

Flight 2

1st Gross:   Mick Montoya   78

1st Net:  Larry Burtis   73

2nd Net:  Bob McDonald   77

Flight 3

1st Gross:   Carl Bergman   85

Canoa Hills Women’s Golf

March 4, 11, 18

Match Play Results - Points

Flight 1

1st:  Twyla Gerdes & Shirley Hill – 31.50

2nd:  Sandy Jungers & June Newton – 28.50

3rd:  Jan Rintala & Chris Thompson – 28.00

4th:  Gail Hardin & Elissa Helfers – 20.00

Flight 2

1st:  Karen Toler & Pat Trimbell – 32.00

2nd:  Joyce Biorkman & Rhonda Kochevar – 30.50

3rd:  Madeline Andrukow & MJ Christiansen – 27.50

4th:  Betty Deardorff & Nancy Mastalski – 18.00

San Ignacio Ladies Golf

March 16, 2021

ABCD Best 2 Balls Net

1st:  Julie Gish, Shirley Gray, Jeani Gustafson, Melva Irvin – 136

2nd:  Kathy Green, Nancy Mastalski, Linda Morgan, Barbara Williams – 139

3rd:  Terry Benoy, Sherry Caldwell, Betty Deardorff, Denise Moser - 143

Canoa Ranch Men’s Golf League

March 17th, 2021

4 Man Team Stableford

1st  Bob Clayton, Bill Binetti

Dave Whittier, Tom Aslakson

2nd Tim Wollin, Gerald Stowe

Kurt Palowez, Blind draw

QCMGA 2 Man Best Ball

March 2, 2021

GSC Flight:

1. George Lamping / Bill Chapman 67

T2. Larry Mours / Bill Sheppard Jr 69

T2. Rick Wagner / Shel Zatkin 69

T2. Bob Spetter / Martin Wibbenhorst 69

SCC Flight 1:

1. Gordy Johnson / Gary Dyer 66

Tom Wilson / David Friel 68

SCC Flight 2:

1. Bill Hoppe / George Ratts 64

2. Dave Erickson / Jay Kobus 67

Silver Flight 1:

1. Paul Athey / Howard Huisel 64

2 . David Meadows / Terry Kriesel 65

Silver Flight 2

1. Greg Royer / Rick Gottas 63

2. T2. John Sobal / Robin Barnes 68

T2. Sean Comfort / Randy Hamman 68

Silver Flight 3.

1. Jay Allred / Tom Kelly 63

2. Paul Schupmann / Brian Kuehn 65

Silver Flight 4.

1. Clark Wilson / Alfred Gong 66

T2 James Cooley / Stan Mocek 67

T2. Larry Taylor / Norm Waters 66

T2. Gregory Dinnocenti / Rich Morgan 67

Desert Hills GC Men’s Club

Championships/President’s Cup

March, 9, 11 and 13, 2021

CLUB CHAMPION - Bill Gundersen 83-77-80=240 ( Low Gross)

PRESIDENT'S CUP CHAMPION - Glenn Oka 70-74-71 = 215 ( Low Net)

SENIOR CLUB CHAMPION ( age 70+ ) - David Royer 82-82-80 = 244 ( Low Gross)

FLIGHT ONE AWARDS - NET

1st Place - John Salvatore 74-75-75 = 224

2nd Place - Mike Davis 82-74-74 = 230

3rd Place - Thai Hong 83-76-78 = 237

FLIGHT TWO AWARDS - NET

1st Place - Richard Page 73-74-75 = 222

2nd Place - Ed Lyons 73-77-75 =225

3rd Place - Chris Allison 84-80-74 =238

FLIGHT THREE AWARDS - NET

1st Place - Dick Kroeger 73-76-71 = 220

2nd Place - Howard Cohne 78-78-76 = 232

3rd Place - Phil Kallaugher 77-76-79 = 232

Canoa Ranch Women’s Golf Assn.

3/8/2021

One Net Ball Par 4’s Only

1st  Place

Barbara Bennett, Joanna Palowez, Teresa Bombardier, Judy Willoughby                  23

3/11/2021

Scramble

1st  Place

Darci Trimmer, Chris Binetti, Nioma Karras, Marina Harsha    135

Country Club of Green Valley 18 Hole Ladies

Mar 11, 2021

Irish 3-Ball

T-1st:  Barb Wittel, Cathy Pannunzio, Nan Probst, Beverly Reed

Sue Boman, Lynn Thomas, Sandy Conard, Judy Noren 130  

Country Club of Green Valley 9er’s Ladies

Mar 11, 2021

Lagging

1st:  Ro Vinson   21

2nd:  Mary Sazama   18

3rd:  Pat Henrich   12

4th:  Diane Wheeler  9

T-5th:  Sue Sutherland

Anita McMullen   6

T-7th:  Ann Cottay

Terry Giovanelli

Linda Bergman    3

Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day

Mar 10, 2021 AM

Individual Low Gross, Low Net

Flight 1

1st Gross:   Mark Henry   75

1st Net:  Tom Osburn   71

Flight 2

1st Gross:   Bob McDonald   77

1st Net:  Mick Montoya   68

Flight 3

1st Gross:   Ken Ingham   85

1st Net:  Ken Beavers   73

Flight 4

1st Gross:   Tom Chandler   91

1st Net:  Richard Duncan   68

Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Canoa Ranch

Team - Red, White & Blue

(3 BB net red flag, 2 BB net white flag, 1 BB blue flag)

March 8, 2021

1st:

Norma Dycus, Carol Martenson, Barb Blachly, Charlene Hunderford 125 Net

2nd:

Carla Ritchie, Mary Miller, Karen Olson, BI[Linda Libby]132 Net

3rd:

Dana Barnes, Kayann Legg, Kathy Wong, BI[Linda Libby] 137 Net

Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Canoa Ranch

Individual - Low Gross/Low Net

March 10, 2021

Flight 1: Linda Morgan 84 - Gross

Flight 2: Sharon Meyer 91 - Gross

Flight 3: Kathy Wong 96 - Gross

Flight 4: Charlene Hungerford 102 - Gross

Haven Women's 18 Hole League

March 9, 2021

Game of the Day: 3's and 5's, half handicap

Winners:

Flight A:

1st:  Phyllis Neer  27.5

2nd: Jann Dallamura   32.5

3rd: Diana Averill  36.5

Flight B:

1st:  Eileen Buckel   32.5

2nd: Judy  Holley   33

3rd: Jo Pitman     33.5

Canoa Ranch Men’s Golf League

March 10th, 2021

4 man team

2BB, 3BB corners

1st George Christopher, Phil Harsh

      Kurt Palowez, Tom Aslakson

2nd Rickie Pruitt, Forrest Beckwith

        Steve Hiles, blind draw

3rd Floyd Libby, Mark Ahern

       Ron Ritchie, blind draw

Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day

Mar 5, 2021

Low Gross, Low Net

Flight 1

1st Gross:  Tom Osburn   75

T-2nd Gross:  Travis Gamble

Chris Pannunzio   76

1st Net:  Mick Montoya   69

2nd Net:  Tommy Lines   70

Flight 2

1st Gross:   Ken Beavers   80

2nd Gross:  Larry Burtiss   82

1st Net:  Mike Bell   70

2nd Net: Mike Sedlacek   73

Country Club of Green Valley Twilight Mixer

Mar 5, 2021 

SCRAMBLE

Front 9

T- 1st: Tom & Pat Henrich, Rich Beimborn, Gene Swick

Tom & Mary Sazama, Judy Noren

David Belder, Ray Frazier, Owen Bensen, Sandra Barrett   34  

Back 9

1st:  Tom & Sue Boman, Barry & Jo Barefoot   30

T-2nd: Paul & Priscilla Black, Ernie & Ro Vinson

Terry Hutchinson, Ken Ingham, Dan & Patty Ryan   33

Canoa Ranch Women’s Golf Assn.

3/1/2021

Low Gross/Medallion #2

Flight 1

1st  Place: Susan Gibson  81

Flight 2

1st  Place: Barbara Rainey   91

Flight 3

1st  Place: Joanna Palowez   101

Flight 4

1st  Place: Wanda Cathey 108

Low Net/Medallion #2

Flight 1

1st Place: Pam Chamberlain   77

2nd  Place: Bonnie Doyle   76

3rd Place: Sandra Noble    77

4th  Place: Teresa Bombardier   79

3/4/2021

Triple 3’s

1st Place:

Barb Bennet, Marina Harsha, Sandy Noble  59

2nd  Place:

Linda Morgan, Chris Binetti, Jo Palowez 64

Country Club of Green Valley 18 Hole Ladies

Mar 4, 2021

Waltz – Gold Tees

1st:  Cathy Pannunzio, Lynn Thomas   133

2nd:  Barb Wittel, Judy Noren, Pat Duiven    136

3rd:  Sharon O’Brien, Patty Ryan   138

Country Club of Green Valley 9er’s Ladies

Mar 4, 2021

Guess Score Before Play

T-1st:  Linda Bergman

Anita McMullen  

Pat Henrich 2

T-4th:  Ro Vinson

Sue Sutherland   3

Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day

Mar 3, 2021 AM

Individual Stableford

Flight 1

1st:   Mick Montoya   38

2nd: Tommy Lines    37

3rd:   Chris Pannunzio   36

Flight 2

1st:  Henry Ahumada   38

2nd:  Pete Duquette   37

3rd:  Bob Stice   36

Country Club of Green Valley 9er’s Ladies

Mar 2, 2021

 Club Championship - Playoff

Club Champion – Ro Vinson

Runner Up – Linda Bergman

Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Canoa Ranch

Individual - Low Gross/Low Net

March 1, 2021

Flight 1: Dana Barnes 80 - Gross

Flight 2: Kayann Legg 91 - Gross

Flight 3: Kathy Wong 94 - Gross

Flight 4: Linda Bilstein 102 – Gross

Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Torres

Individual - Hard Nine(9 Hardest Holes Low Gross)

March 3, 2021

Flight 1: Dana Barnes 47 - Gross

Flight 2: Kathy Wong 53 - Gross

Flight 3: Renee Kielblock 53 - Gross

Canoa Ranch Men’s Golf League

March 3, 2021

Individual, Net

1st Flight

1st  George Christopher

2nd Tim Wollin

3rd  Bill Binetti

4th. Bob Clayton

2nd Flight

1st.  Gerald Stowe

2nd Tom Aslakson

3rd  Steve Hiles

4th  Phil Harsh

Haven Women's 18 Hole League

March 2, 2021

Game of the Day:

Three Blind Mice, full handicap 

Flight A:

1st   Diana Averill  58

2nd  Jann Dallamura   63

3rd   Phyllis Neer 65

Flight B:

1st    Eileen Buckel (tie) 57

1st    Judy Holley  (tie) 57

2nd   Jo Pitman 68

Haven Women's Nine-Holer League

3/2/2021

Gross Minus Putts

Flight A

Chris Binetti

1st

28

Bernie Hill

2nd

29

Ginger Brown

2nd

29

Flight B

Kathleen Ledesma

1st

34

Suzy Loos

2nd

37

Angie Kucera

3rd

39

Flight C

Kathy Huggins

1st

37

Wando Doll

2nd

39

Linda Zavitz

2nd

39

QCMGA 2 Man Chapman-PYP

Feb. 23, 2021

GSC Flight:

T1. Jeff Guest / Rob Anderson 71

T1. Larry Mours / Martin Wibbenhorst 71

SCC Flight:

1. Jay Kobus / Georde Ratts 66

T2. Kevin Bacon / Phil Wade 69

T2. Dan Graham / Gary Dyer 69

Flight 1:

1. Ralph Scafuri / Craig Parsons 66

T2. Paul Schupmann / Doug Stacken 71

T2. Bruce Erfer / Phil Lamb 71

Flight 2.

1. George Vukovich /Tommy Murray 70

T2. James Cooley / Pantely 74

T2. Bill Martin / Robert Valdez 74

T2. Greg Nilson / Tim Stoltman 74

Flight 3.

1. Jay Allred / Paul Athey 64

2. Gene Knox / Sean Comfort 72

Flight 4

1. Bob Erickson / Brian Kuehn 69

2. Randy Hamman / Mike Fox 70

Flight 5

1. Leo Padilla / Jb King 69

Doug McNeil / Gordy Johnson 72

Flight 6.

1. Howard Huisel / Tim Printz 61

2. Stan Mocek / Don Fauth 68

Canoa Hills Women’s Golf

2/25/2021

Team Stableford

1st:  Twyla Gerdes, Jan Rintala, Chris Thompson, Karen Toler – 172

2nd:  Shirley Hill, Rhonda Kochevar, June Newton, Pat Trimbell - 168

Canoa Ranch Women’s Golf Assn.

2/22/21

Par 3’s Only

1st  Place

Darci Trimmer, Claudette Grandbois, Joanna Palowez, Judy Willoughby   25

2nd  Place

June Newton, Mary Newman, Lynn Greenes    27

2/25/21

Cha Cha Cha

1st  Place

Barbara Bennett, Joanna Palowez, Charlene Fields    111

2nd  Place

Darci Trimmer, Pam Chamberlain, Marina Harsha, Marcia Harris    120

3rd  Place

Sandra Marrs, Alice Roy, Sandra Noble     122

Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Canoa Ranch

Team - Mix It Up (2 BB 1-9 and 1 BB 10-18)

February 22, 2021

1st: Phyllis Zuehlke, Diane Horgan, Cathy Sumner, Linda Bilstein 86 Net

2nd : Karen Callen, Kathy Anderson, Pat Thompson, [Linda Bilstein] 90 Net

3rd : Yolanda Stahl, Judy Ellyson, Renee Kielblock, [Linda Bilstein] 97 Net

Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Torres -

Team - 2 best Net on all Par 4's and Par 3’s.

February 24, 2021

1st: Yolanda Stahl, Sharon Meyer, Nioma Karras, Karen Olson 86 Net

2nd : Gail Myhre, Bl[Carol Martenson,] Pat Thompson, Linda Bilstein 89 Net

3rd: Dana Barnes, Diane Horgan, Barb Blachly, Andree Trosclair 92 Net

Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day

Feb 24, 2021 AM

Modified Eclectic

1st:   Mark Henry, Pete Duckett   63

2nd:  John Vawser, Mike Bell   65

3rd:  Neil Russell, Tom Bushard   67

Feb 24, 2021 PM

Modified Eclectic

1st:  Tom Sazama, Bob stice   66

2nd:  Richard Duncan, Bob Fisk   67

3rd:  Mike Kilby, Paul Kirkland   68

Country Club of Green Valley 18 Hole Ladies

Feb 25, 2021

Low Net Low Gross

Flight 1

1st Gross:   Barb Wittel   90

Low Net:  Lee Quinn   72

2nd Net:  Barb Shanks   73

Flight 2

Low Gross:  Cathy Pannunzio   94

Low Net:  Lynn Thomas   76

2nd Net:  Sandy Postel   77

Flight 3

Low Gross:   Pat Duiven   97

Low Net:   Sandy Conard   71

2nd Net:   Bev Reed   72

Country Club of Green Valley

18 Hole Ladies  Club Championship

Feb 25, 2021

Club Champion: Barbara Wittel   278

Flight 1

2nd Gross:   Barbara Shanks   283

Low Net:  Lee Quinn   218

2nd Net:  Sue Boman   230

Flight 2

Low Gross:  Gail Boswell    288

2nd Gross:   Sandy Postel   292

Low Net:  Lynn Thomas   221

2nd Net:  Cathy Pannunzio   226

Flight 3

Low Gross:   Sandy Conard   292

2nd Gross:   Lynne Hawbecker   296

Low Net:  Judy Noren   221

2nd Net:  Pat Duiven   229

Desert Hills Women’s Golf Association

February 2021 Results

February 3 – 2 Odd/1 Even

1st – 92 – Sharon Crow, Roxy Harshbarger, Lynne Janis, Fern Zepp

2nd – 94 – Barbara Geneve, Barbara Hanson, Carol Kennedy, Alberta Teale

February 10 – Step-Away Scramble

1st – 59 – Anita Cohne, Barbara Geneve, Lynne Janis, Jo Simpson

2nd – 61* - Sherry Caldwell, Kathy Lynch, Jane Powell-Campbell, Fern Zepp

3rd – 61* - Barbara Hanson, Sookhi Kim, Maddie Twist, Linda Walsh

4th – 62 – Donna Everson, Nancy Quesenberry, Kathy Stefanon, Jan Webb

*USGA recommendation scorecard tie breaker

February 17 – Low Gross/Low Net

Flight 1 – 1st Gross-84 Barbara Hanson; 1st Net-75 Alberta Teale; 2nd Net-77 Anita Cohne

Flight 2 – 1st Gross-93 Jane Powell-Campbell; 1st Net-75 Maddie Twist

Flight 3 – 1st Gross-100 Fern Zepp; 1st Net-68 Sookhi Kim; 2nd Net-76 Jill Lyons

February 17 & 24 – Eclectic

Flight 1 – 1st Brook Podesta-65; 2nd Alberta Teale-67; 3rd Lynne Janis-72; 4th Nancy Quesenberry-72

Flight 2 – 1st Lulu Field-66; 2nd Leslie Miller-68; 3rd Anita Cohne-68; 4th Madeline Twist-71

Flight 3 – 1st Sookhi Kim-65; 2nd Jill Lyons-66; 3rd Gerrie Hendrickson-68; 4th Donna Everson-70

Canoa Ranch Men’s Golf League

Feb 24, 2021

4 man team- Reverse Waltz

1st: Dave Schutt+Mark Ahern+Bill Binetti+Kurt Palowez

2nd: Bob Clayton+Rickie Pruitt+Phil Harsh+Pat Keenan

QC Dessert Duffers Winners

February 2, 2021

One low Net Per Hole

Dick Oscarson, Rene Gill, Bobb Jelen, Ray Craig

February 9

Bramble One Drive and Two Low Nets

Jerome Laffenburger, Frank Aerstin,  Tino Gagliardi, Harold Mitchell

February 16, 2021

13-24-35

Reed Slingerland, Scott McLain, Tom Calhoun, Allen Wolf.

February 23

Scramble for clubs and a putter

Al Olbeter, John Boisen , Bruce Campbell, Dave Goodrich.

Haven Women's Nine-Holer League

2/23/2021

Low Net

Flight A

Ginger Brown

1st

33

Chris Binetti

2nd

34

Bernie Hill

3rd

35

Flight B

Jacque Van Dyke

1st

35

Cynthia Smith-Jans

2nd

37

Karen Peterson

2nd

37

Betsy Zoolkoski

2nd

37

Suzy Loos

2nd

37

Flight C

Gloria Palmer

1st

29

Linda Zavitz

2nd

32

Dana Ralston

3rd

34

Haven Women's 18 Hole League

Game of the Day

February 23, 2021

Winners

Flight A:

1st  Diane Willcutt 

2nd  Jann Dallamura  

3rd  Diana Averill  

Flight B

1st  Eileen Buckel  

2nd  Jo Pitman    

3rd  Judy Holley  

Country Club of Green Valley Twilight Mixer

Feb 19, 2021

SCRAMBLE

Front 9

1st: Chris & Cathy Pannunzio, Jim & Barbara Shanks   30

2nd:  Darrell Burkland, Skeeter Fanning, Art Gibbs   31

T-3rd:  Barry & Jo Barefoot, Greg Schoenberg, Jennifer Perkins

Chad & Sandy Conard, Jim & Pam White   33

Back 9

1st:  Lindy & Betty Lindamood, Carl Mulleneaux, Carlos Lopes   34

T-2nd:  Herm & Barb Wittel, Paul & Barb Potterton    

Gary Giovanelli, Judy Noren, Ed & Flip Mulford   36

4th:  Jim & Sandra Singleton, Chuck Buckler, David Belder   37

Country Club of Green Valley 18 Hole Ladies

Feb 18, 2021

Flight 1

1st Gross:   Patty Ryan    89

 Low Net:  Lee Quinn   75

2nd Net:  Sue Boman   78

Flight 2

Low Gross:  Gail Boswell    89

Low Net:  Cathy Pannunzio   71

2nd Net:  Lynn Thomas   73

Flight 3

Low Gross:   Judy Noren   99

Low Net:   Bev Reed   72

2nd Net:   Sandy Conard   7

Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day

Feb 17, 2021 AM

1 BB Odd, 2 BB Even

1st:   Henry Ahumada, Neil Russell   104

2nd:  Jim Feldmeier, Larry Burtis   107

T-3rd:  Mark Henry, Mike Bell

Norm Bystol, Greg Hansen   108

4th:  Tom Bushard, Greg Schoenberg   111

Feb 17, 2021 PM

1 BB Odd, 2 BB Even

1st:   Mel Hurst, Tom Sazama   101

2nd:  John Sodeburg, (blind)   102

3rd:  Jim Shanks, Chris Pannunzio   107

4th: Bob Leslie, Jim Leslie   108 

Canoa Hills Women’s Golf

2/18/2021

Two Best Balls

1st:  Po Pyle, Jan Rintala, 2 blinds – 122

2nd:  Twyla Gerdes, Elissa Helfers, Nancy Mastalski, Karen Toler – 125

3rd:  Gail Hardin, Shirley Hill, Rhonda Kochevar, blind – 125

Canoa Ranch Women’s Golf Assn.

2/15/2021

Valentine Game

1st  Place

Mary Newman, Sandra Noble, Lynn Greenes      127

2nd  Place

Karen Pickering, Joanna Palowez, Judy Willoughby, Teresa Bombardier    133

2/18/2021

Bingo-Bango-Bongo

Flight 1

Kris Holthaus    19

Flight 2

Jo Palowez   20

Flight 3

Pam Chamberlain    21

Flight 4

Diane Iverson   18

QCMGA ABCD Best Ball Mix

Feb. 16, 2021

T1: Ray Busch+Bruce Bauer+Don Armour+Don Fauth -10

T1.: Larry Mours+Jay Allred+Ken Tobias+George Ratts -10

T1: Ralph Scafuri+Tracey Austell+Craig Johnson+Jb King -10

T4: Shel Zatkin+Mark Davidson+Tom Wilson+Rick Sutton -8

T4: Greg Rathvon+Elza Harmon+Rick Gottas+Alfred Gong -8

6: Gordon Bobillot+Richard Bell+Terry Kriesel+Ron Parle -7

7: Clark Wilson+John Sobol+William Price+Frank Cerrone -6

8: Rick Wagner+Tommy Murray+Steve Cutter+Jim Lynch -5

Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Canoa Ranch

Team - best 2 net scores on all Par 3s and 5s

February 15, 2021

1st:

Gail Myhre, Karen Hoen, Karen Jensen, Faith Raethe 73 Net

2nd:

Carol Martenson, Jan Stover, Mary Powell, Karen Olson 76 Net

3rd:

Dana Barnes, Karen Callen, Kathy Wong, Phyllis Zuehlke  134 Net

Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Torres

Individual - Low Gross/Low Net

February 17, 2021

Flight 1: Velma Whittier 83 - Gross

Flight 2: Mary Miller 89 - Gross

Flight 3: Kathy Anderson 92 - Gross

Flight 4: Charlene Hungerford 104 - Gross

Canoa Ranch Men's Golf League

Feb.  17, 2021

4 Man Team 2 BB Net

1st: Dave Schutt, Phil Harsh, Steve Hiles, Len Berger

2nd: Tim Wollin, George Christopher, Dave Whittier, Pat Keenan

Haven Women's Nine-Hole League

2/16/2021

Bingo Bango Bongo

1st Val Roehl 11

2nd Suzy Loos 10

3rd Mary Capra 9

3rd Jane Robertson 9

San Ignacio Ladies Golf

2/16/2021

Cha Cha Cha Ching

1st:

Sandy Didier, Rae Schlappi, Kristie White, Barbara Williams – 141

2nd:

Sandy Cooney, Shirley Gray, Karen Pickering, Pat Trimbell – 143

3rd:

Tammey Chambers, Laura Fischer, Elissa Helfers, Dee Nielsen – 145

4th:

Betty Deardorff, Gail Hardin, Barbara Sincere, Darci Trimmer – 149

Haven Women's 18 Hole Golf

February 16, 2021

Game of the Day:

Bargain Days, throw out 2 worst holes on each side, full handicap

Flight A

1st  Jo Pitman  43

2nd Tie  Diana Averill   49

2nd Tie Jann Dallamura   49

Flight B

1st  Eileen Buckel     47

2nd Judy Holley   49

3rd Rhonda Donohue 50

QCMGA 2 Man Total Score

Feb. 9, 2021

Flight 1.

1. Tim Toon / Tim Olson 141

2. Richard Messer / Dwight Hildebrand 144

Flight 2.

1. Jay Thompson / Jay Allred 144

T2. Ralph Scafuri / Craig Parsons 151

T2. Shel Zatkin / Greg Royer 151

Flight 3.

1. Greg Nilson / Tim Stoltman 135

2. George Vukovich / Tommy Murray 149

Flight 4:

1. Eliza Harmon / Robin Barnes 142

2. Douglas McNeil / Gordy Johnson 144

Flight 5

1. Randy Hamman / Rich Morgan 145

T2 Tim Phillips / Dana Stanley 147

T2. Dan Graham / Gary Dyer 147

Flight 6

1. Jerry Bisbing / Russell Adamson 149

Tim Printz / Jerry Colbert 151

Flight 7

1. Ronnie Hemphill / Jeff Ashin 141

2. Martin Cotanche / Pat McCoy 145

Canoa Hills Women’s Golf

President’s Cup

February 4 and 11

Overall Winner – Elissa Helfers - 140

Flight 1: 

1st:  Jan Rintala - 145

Flight 2: 

1st:  Shirley Gray - 149

2nd:  Chris Thompson - 149

Flight 3: 

1st:  Po Pyle - 150

2nd:  Nancy Mastalski - 160

Flight 4: 

1st:  MJ Christiansen - 144

2nd:  Karen Toler - 159

Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day

Feb 10, 2021 AM

Low Net Low Gross

Flight 1

1st Gross:   Gary Vogt   74

1st Net:  Neil Russell   72

Flight 2

1st Gross:  Mark Henry   76

1st Net:  Frank Crane   71

Flight 3

1st Gross:  Larry Burtis   86

1st Net:  Ed Davis   69

Feb 10, 2021 PM

Low Net Low Gross

Flight 1

1st Gross:   Gene Swick   74

1st Net:  Adrian Foley   71

Flight 2

1st Gross:   Tom Sazama   91

1st Net:  Jim Leslie    76

Flight 3

1st Gross:   Tom Chandler   83

1st Net:  Jeff Willey   74

Join the online forum

Tags