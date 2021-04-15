Haven Women's Nine-Hole League
4/13/2021
Low Net
Flight 1
Chris Binetti
1st
35
Bernie Hill
2nd
36
Cynthia Smith-Jans
3rd
37
Flight 2
Jan Herder
1st
33
Karen Peterson
2nd
34
Anne Olson
3rd
38
Kathy Ledesma
3rd
38
Flight 3
Linda Zavitz
1st
34
Dana Ralston
1st
34
Wanda Doll
2nd
35
Canoa Hills Women’s Golf
4/8/2021
Individual Low Gross, Low Net
Flight 1
Jan Rintala – 92 G
Sandy Jungers – 76 N
Flight 2
Twyla Gerdes – 98 G
Pat Trimbell – 75 N
Flight 3
Nancy Mastalski – 105 G
MJ Christiansen – 84 N
San Ignacio Ladies Golf
3-day Club Championship
4/6/2021
Club Champion: Elissa Helfers – 243
Flight 1
1st: Karen Pickering – 246
2nd: Darci Trimmer – 268
Flight 2
1st: CeCe Thompson – 278
2nd: Carol Hammerle - 280
Flight 3
1st: Melva Irvin - 289
2nd: Necile Miller - 301
Flight 4
1st: Pat Trimbell - 319
2nd: Carol Lenander – 321
Canoa Ranch Women's Golf Assn.
4/5/2021
Medallion #3
Low Gross
Flight 1
Barbara Bennett 79
Flight 2
Pam Chamberlain 89
Flight 3
Joanna Palowez 101
Flight 4
Diane Iversen 103
Low Net
Flight 1
Susan Gibson 77
Flight 2
Bonnie Doyle 72
Flight 3
Sarah Kenney 83
Flight 4
Judy Willoughby 75
4/8/2021
Waltz 1,2,3
1stPlace
Barbara Rainey, Chris Binetti, Judy Willoughby 137
2ndPlace
Barbara Bennett, Sandra Noble, Kay Farland 137
Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day
Apr 7, 2021 AM
Net BB of Partners
1st: Frank Crane, Gary Vogt 59
2nd: Henry Ahumada, Izzy Marquis 62
3rd: Ken Ingham, Steve Wade 63
Apr 7, 2021 PM
Net BB of Partners
1st: Gary Giovanelli, Paul Black 63
T-2nd: Chris Pannunzio, Jim Shanks
Rich Siola, Jeff Probst 67
Country Club of Green Valley 18 Hole Ladies
Apr 8, 2021
1 BB 5’s, 2 BB 4’s, 3 BB 3’s
1st: Patty Ryan, Sandy Postel, Pat Duiven 121
T-2nd: Barb Wittel, Dee Weaver, Judy Noren
Lee Quinn, Sharon O’Brien, Nan Probst 122
Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Canoa Ranch
Individual - Even holes only
April 5, 2021
Flight 1: Dana Barnes 81 Gross
Flight 2: Sharon Meyer 89 Gross
Flight 3: Cathy Sumner 92 Gross
Flight 4: Leslie Sills98 Gross
Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Torres Blancas
Team - Best Ball on all Par 4’s
April 7, 2021
1st: Sharon Meyer, Diane Horgan, Pat Thompson, BI[Trosclair, Andree] 69
2nd: Carla Ritchie, Kathy Wong, Dorothy North, Bonny Forkner 71
3rd: Dale Dotzler, Jan Stover, Karen Jensen, Leslie Sills 71
Haven Women's 18 Hole League
Sweet Sixteen, Full handicap
Winners for April 6, 2021:
Flight A:
1st (tie) Diana Averill 61
1st (tie) Phyllis Neer 61
2nd Linda Bounds 71
Flight B
1st (tie) Jann Dallamura 59
1st (tie) Judy Holley 59
2nd Eileen Buckel 66
Canoa Ranch Men’s Golf League
April 7th, 2021
Individual scores net to handicap
1st Steve Hiles
2nd George Christopher
3rd Kurt Palowez
4th Bob Clayton
Desert Hills Women’s Golf Association
March 2021 Results
March 3, 2021 – Low Gross/Low Net
Flight 1:
Low Gross-79-Mary McKeown; Low Net-72-Alberta Teale; 2nd Low Net-73-Barbara Hanson
Flight 2:
Low Gross-91-Nancy Reid; Low Net-72-Leslie Miller; 2nd Low Net-77-ArleneLoca
Flight 3:
Low Gross-102-Jill Lyons; Low Net-71-Gerrie Hendrickson; 2nd Low Net – 74-Sookhi Kim
March 10, 2021 – Climb the Mountain
1st – 100 – Sherry Caldwell, Anita Cohne, Roxy Harshbarger, Lynne Janis
2nd 104 - Barbara Hanson, Sookhi Kim, Arlene Loca, Jo Simpson
March 31, 2021 – Match Play Final
Championship Bracket
1st – Jane Powell-Campbell & Kathy Stefanon
2nd – Gail Fitzsimmons & Nancy Reid
Consolation Bracket
1st – Jan Ali & Leslie Miller
2nd – Donna Cummins & Teri Merrifield
NITS – Nassau – 2 Net
18 Holes – 124 – Sherry Caldwell [BD], Billee Driver, Arlene Loca, Alberta Teale
Front 9 – 60 – Barbara Hanson, Jennifer Loveland, Jill Lyons, Terry McCarthy
Back 9 – 62 – Sharon Crow, Roxy Harshbarger, Brook Podesta, Madeline Twist
Haven Women's Nine-Hole League
4/6/2021
POPS
Flight 1:
Chris Binetti 1st 35
Bernie Hill 1st 35
Mary Capra 2nd 36
Flight 2
Diane Iverson 1st 36
Cynthia Smith Jans 2nd 38
Anne Olson 2nd 38
Karen Peterson 2nd 38
Flight 3
Angie Kucera 1st 31
Linda Zavitz 2nd 36
Wanda Doll 3rd 37
Jane Robertson 3rd 37
Desert Hills Women’s Golf Association
March 2021 Results
March 3, 2021 – Low Gross/Low Net
Flight 1:
Low Gross-79 Mary McKeown; Low Net-72-Alberta Teale; 2nd Low Net-73-Barbara Hanson
Flight 2:
Low Gross-91-Nancy Reid; Low Net-72-Leslie Miller; 2nd Low Net-77-ArleneLoca
Flight 3:
Low Gross-102-Jill Lyons; Low Net-71-Gerrie Hendrickson; 2nd Low Net – 74-Sookhi Kim
March 10, 2021 – Climb the Mountain
1st – 100 – Sherry Caldwell, Anita Cohne, Roxy Harshbarger, Lynne Janis
2nd 104 = Barbara Hanson, Sookhi Kim, Arlene Loca, Jo Simpson
March 31, 2021 – Match Play Final
Championship Bracket
1st – Jane Powell-Campbell & Kathy Stefanon
2nd – Gail Fitzsimmons & Nancy Reid
Consolation Bracket
1st – Jan Ali & Leslie Miller
2nd – Donna Cummins & Teri Merrifield
NITS – Nassau – 2 Net
18 Holes – 124 – Sherry Caldwell [BD], Billee Driver, Arlene Loca, Alberta Teale
Front 9 – 60 – Barbara Hanson, Jennifer Loveland, Jill Lyons, Terry McCarthy
Back 9 – 62 – Sharon Crow, Roxy Harshbarger, Brook Podesta, Madeline Twist
Canoa Hills Women’s Golf
4/1/2021
Texas Two Step
1st: Betty Deardorff, Rhonda Kochevar, June Newton, Chris Thompson – 106
2nd: Joyce Biorkman, Twyla Gerdes, Sandy Jungers, Pat Trimbell - 112
Canoa Ranch Women’s Golf Assn.
4/1/21
Del Sud Two-Day
Winners
Flight 1
1st Place: Barbara Bennett
2nd Place: Susan Gibson
Flight 2
1st Place: Chris Binetti
2nd Place: Mary Newman
Flight 3: 1stPlace
Kathleen Petersen
2nd Place: Joanna Palowez
Flight 4: 1st Place
Judy Willoughby
2nd Place: Marcia Harris
Canoa Ranch Women’s Golf Assn.
3/25/21
4-Corners
1st Place
Barbara Bennett, Teri Baker, Charlene Fields, Sandra Noble 109
3/29/21
Two Best Ball ABCD
1st Place:
Barbara Bennett, Mary Newman, Kay Farland 128
2nd Place:
June Newton, Bonnie Doyle, Sandra Noble, Kathleen Ledesma 128
3rd Place:
Susan Gibson, Joanna Palowez, Kathleen Peterson, Diane Iversen 132
4/1/2021
Best Gross + 2nd Net
1st Place
Susan Gibson, Kay Farland 147
Country Club of Green Valley 18 Hole Ladies
Apr 1, 2021
Ones
Flight 1
T-1st: Sue Boman
Lee Quinn 33.5
3rd: Becky Smith-Powell 36
Flight 2
1st: Dee Weaver 31
2nd: Pam White 37
3rd: Sandy Postel 38.5
Flight 3
1st: Bev Reed 30.5
2nd: Emily Logan 31
3rd: Pat Duiven 31.5
Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day
Mar 31, 2021 AM
Net BB of Partners
1st: Ken Chris Pannunzio, Jim Shanks 67
2nd: Dave Hansen, Neil Russell 64
T-3rd: Mick Montoya, Phil Collura
Larry Burtis, Jim Feldmeier 66
Mar 31, 2021 PM
Net BB of Partners
1st: Bob Fisk, Richard Duncan 62
2nd: George Hennessey, George Boswell 65
3rd: Jim Hager, Gene Swick 66
Canoa Ranch Men’s Golf League
March 31, 2021
Individual net and gross skins,deuces
1st. Patrick Keenan
2nd Kurt Palowez
3rd Dave Whittier
Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Canoa Ranch
Individual - Blind 9
March 29, 2021
1st Flight: Carla Ritchie 38 Gross
2nd Flight: Mary Miller 42 Gross
3rd Flight: Kathy Wong 47 Gross
4th Flight: Pat Thompson 47 Gross
Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Torres Blancas
Team - Waltz
March 31, 2021
1st: BI Phyllis Zuehlke], Kathy Wong, Mary Powell, Leslie Sills 114
2nd: Cindy Nelson, Mary Miller, Karen Jensen, Charlene Hungerford 117
3rd: Linda Morgan, Yolanda Stahl, Diane Rinks, Linda Libby 122
Haven Women's 18 hole League
March 30, 2021
Game of the Day: Long Johns, 1/2 handicap
Flight A:
1st: Diana Averill 40
2nd: Linda Bounds 41.5
3rd: Phyllis Neer 51
Flight B:
1st (tie): Jann Dallamura 44
Judy Holley 44
2nd: Eileen Buckel 45.5
Haven Women's Nine-Hole League
3/30/2021
Low Gross
Flight 1
Chris Binetti 1st 45
Bernie Hill 2nd 47
Barb Hornyak 3rd 48
Jacque Van Dykedn 3rd 48
Flight 2
Diane Iverson 1st 51
Karen Peterson 2nd 54
Anne Olson 3rd 55
Flight 3
Gloria Palmer 1st 55
Angie Kucera 2nd 57
Jane Robertson 2nd 57
Canoa Hills Women’s Golf
3/25/2021
4 Corners + Par 3s
1st: Joyce Biorkman, Gail Hardin, Shirley Hill, Nancy Mastalski – 65
2nd: Donna Harris, Sandy Jungers, Rhonda Kochevar, Karen Toler - 67
Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day
Mar 24, 2021 AM
Partners Stableford
1st: Ken Beavers, Mick Montoya
2nd: Bob Stice, Tom Sazama
Mar 24, 2021 AM
Partners Stableford
1st: Chris Pannunzio, Jim Shanks 69
2nd: Bob Fisk, Richard Duncan 68
Country Club of Green Valley 18 Hole Ladies
Mar 25, 2021
Member Guest Day BB of Partners
Flight 1
1st: Pam White, Becky Smith-Powell 63
2nd: Sandy Postel, Vivien Nason 66
3rd: Barb Shanks, Cathy Pannunzio 68
Flight 2
T-1st: Lynn Thomas, Janet Kunz 67
Sherry Evans, Kay Rasmussen 67
3rd: Nan Probst, Laura Smith 72
Flight 3
T-1st: Emily Logan, Judy Noren
Priscilla Black, Bev Reed 65
3rd: Nancy Theisen, Elaine Spetz 66
Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Canoa Ranch
Team - Gross + Net
March 22, 2021
1st: Norma Dycus, Carol Martenson, Kathy Anderson, Leslie Sills 144
2nd Gail Myhre, Yolanda Stahl, Karen Jensen, BI[Linda Libby] 144
3rd Dana Barnes, Sharon Meyer, Diane Rinks, BI[Linda Libby] 149
Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Canoa Ranch
Individual - Even holes only
March 24, 2021
Flight 1 Carla Ritchie 32
Flight 2 Kadi Jensen 35
QC Desert Duffers Winners
March 2 Individual low net
A flight tie: Steve Steiger,Rich Olson, Jess Durry and Dan Miller
B flight tie: Stu Findley and Dave Burrows
C flight tie: Skelly Skelton and Wally Uebershar
D flight: Jake Dykes
March 16 Individual low net
A flight: John Wrucke
B flight: Phil Wade
C flight: John Kuczkowski
D flight: Rich Manske
March 23 Step aside scramble tie
John Wrucke, Gary Ingraham, Don Bender and Bill Weyers
Dan Miller, Tm Weldon, John McCuskey and Jack McElory
Canoa Ranch Men’s Golf League
4 man team, 2BB
3/24/2021
1st-George Christopher, Steve Hiles
Bill Binetti, Kurt Palowez
2nd-Bob Clayton, Forrest Beckwith
Dave Whittier, blind draw
Haven Women's 18 Hole Golf League
March 23, 2021
Game of the Day: Low net
Flight A:
1st: Diana Averill 76
2nd Diane Willcutt 80
3rd: Susan Moberg 90
Flight B:
1st: Judy Holley 70
2nd: Eileen Buckel 75
3rd: Rhonda Donahue 76
Haven Ladies Nine Hole Results
3/23/21
Low Putts
Linda Zavitz 1st 15
Joyce Ramige 2nd 18
Val Roehl 2nd 18
Sally Culler 2nd 18
Betsy Zoolkoski 2nd 18
Canoa Ranch Women’s Golf Assn.
3/22/2021
3-day Club Championship
Club Champion Overall Winner Gross 221
SUSAN GIBSON
Winners Club Championship - Gross
Flight 1
Darci Trimmer 238
Flight 2
Bonnie Doyle 266
Flight 3
Chris Binetti 295
Flight 4
Kay Farland 320
Winners Club Championship – Net
Flight 1
Barbara Bennett 221
Flight 2
Pam Chamberlain 226
Flight 3
Joanna Palowez 228
Flight 4
Kathleen Ledesma 272
QCMGA Club Championship- 3 Day Event
March 9, 11, 16, 2021
Gold Tees-Gross score:
Bob Larose 240
Nick Kremer 244
3. Dwight Hildebrand 247
Silver Tees – Gross Scores:
Flight A:
Bruce Erfer 236
Greg Nilson 241
Ray Mang 243
Flight B.
Jim Cooley 252
T2. Paul Schupmann 255
T2. Scott Brannan 255
Flight C.
1. Sean Comfort 256
2. Jay Allred 257
3. Leo Padilla 265
Flight D:
1. Ken Tobias 263
2 Rick Gottas 265
3. Tom Kelly 266
Flight E:
1. Doug Mattoon 271
2. Craig Johnson 273
3. Stan Mocek 274
Flight F:
T1. Mike Markowski 286
T1. Rich Morgan 286
3. Steve Lloyd 288
Copper/Silver Tees: Net Scores
Flight 1:
1. Dave Erickson 223
2. Jb King 226
3. Dan Graham 235
Flight 2:
1. George Ratts 215
2. Tim Printz 220
T3. Greg Benguelt 228
T3. Gary Dyer 228
Super Senior:
1. Ray Mang 243
2. Paul Schupmann 255
3. George Lamping 258
Country Club of Green Valley Twilight Mixer
Mar 19, 2021
SCRAMBLE
Front 9
1st: Carl & Linda Bergman, Owen Bensen, Sandy Barrett 33
T-2nd: David Jacome, Lynn Thomas, Roy & Terry Roeser
Mike & Pat Duiven, Mike O’Brien, Terry Hutchinson 36
4th: Tom & Pat Binder, Peter & Anita McMullen 37
Back 9
T- 1st: Chris & Cathy Pannunzio, Jim & Pam White
Gary & Terry Giovanelli, Ken Ingham, Ray Frazier
David Belder, Skeeter Fanning, Sherry Evans, Mary Nesbitt 34
4th: Ernie & Ro Vinson, Carlos Lopes 35
Country Club of Green Valley 18 Hole Ladies
Mar 18, 2021
Irish Eyes
2 BB on I Holes + #10; 1 BB on all others
1st: Barb Shanks, Emily Logan, Judy Noren 101
2nd: Patty Ryan, Barb Wittel, Lynn Thomas 103
3rd: Sharon O’Brien, Nan Probst 107
Country Club of Green Valley Men's Club Championship
Mar 17, 2021 AM
Flight 1
Club Champion: Travis Gamble 233
2nd Gross: Tom Osburn 237
1st Net: Gene Swick 219
2nd Net: Gary Vogt 220
Flight 2
1st Gross: Mick Montoya 237
2nd Gross: Steve Fanning 255
1st Net: Bob McDonald 219
2nd Net: Jim Shanks 224
Flight 3
1st Gross: Tom Boman 263
2nd Gross: Ken Ingham 269
1st Net: Ken Beavers 220
2nd Net: Frank Crane 230
Flight 4
1st Gross: Dan Ryan 270
2nd Gross: Bob Stice 281
1st Net: Jim Feldmeier 197
2nd Net: Richard Duncan 219
Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day
Mar 17, 2021 AM
Individual Low Gross, Low Net
Flight 1
1st Gross: Travis Gamble 75
T-1st Net: Tom Osburn
Gary Vogt 72
Flight 2
1st Gross: Mick Montoya 78
1st Net: Larry Burtis 73
2nd Net: Bob McDonald 77
Flight 3
1st Gross: Carl Bergman 85
Canoa Hills Women’s Golf
March 4, 11, 18
Match Play Results - Points
Flight 1
1st: Twyla Gerdes & Shirley Hill – 31.50
2nd: Sandy Jungers & June Newton – 28.50
3rd: Jan Rintala & Chris Thompson – 28.00
4th: Gail Hardin & Elissa Helfers – 20.00
Flight 2
1st: Karen Toler & Pat Trimbell – 32.00
2nd: Joyce Biorkman & Rhonda Kochevar – 30.50
3rd: Madeline Andrukow & MJ Christiansen – 27.50
4th: Betty Deardorff & Nancy Mastalski – 18.00
San Ignacio Ladies Golf
March 16, 2021
ABCD Best 2 Balls Net
1st: Julie Gish, Shirley Gray, Jeani Gustafson, Melva Irvin – 136
2nd: Kathy Green, Nancy Mastalski, Linda Morgan, Barbara Williams – 139
3rd: Terry Benoy, Sherry Caldwell, Betty Deardorff, Denise Moser - 143
Canoa Ranch Men’s Golf League
March 17th, 2021
4 Man Team Stableford
1st Bob Clayton, Bill Binetti
Dave Whittier, Tom Aslakson
2nd Tim Wollin, Gerald Stowe
Kurt Palowez, Blind draw
QCMGA 2 Man Best Ball
March 2, 2021
GSC Flight:
1. George Lamping / Bill Chapman 67
T2. Larry Mours / Bill Sheppard Jr 69
T2. Rick Wagner / Shel Zatkin 69
T2. Bob Spetter / Martin Wibbenhorst 69
SCC Flight 1:
1. Gordy Johnson / Gary Dyer 66
Tom Wilson / David Friel 68
SCC Flight 2:
1. Bill Hoppe / George Ratts 64
2. Dave Erickson / Jay Kobus 67
Silver Flight 1:
1. Paul Athey / Howard Huisel 64
2 . David Meadows / Terry Kriesel 65
Silver Flight 2
1. Greg Royer / Rick Gottas 63
2. T2. John Sobal / Robin Barnes 68
T2. Sean Comfort / Randy Hamman 68
Silver Flight 3.
1. Jay Allred / Tom Kelly 63
2. Paul Schupmann / Brian Kuehn 65
Silver Flight 4.
1. Clark Wilson / Alfred Gong 66
T2 James Cooley / Stan Mocek 67
T2. Larry Taylor / Norm Waters 66
T2. Gregory Dinnocenti / Rich Morgan 67
Desert Hills GC Men’s Club
Championships/President’s Cup
March, 9, 11 and 13, 2021
CLUB CHAMPION - Bill Gundersen 83-77-80=240 ( Low Gross)
PRESIDENT'S CUP CHAMPION - Glenn Oka 70-74-71 = 215 ( Low Net)
SENIOR CLUB CHAMPION ( age 70+ ) - David Royer 82-82-80 = 244 ( Low Gross)
FLIGHT ONE AWARDS - NET
1st Place - John Salvatore 74-75-75 = 224
2nd Place - Mike Davis 82-74-74 = 230
3rd Place - Thai Hong 83-76-78 = 237
FLIGHT TWO AWARDS - NET
1st Place - Richard Page 73-74-75 = 222
2nd Place - Ed Lyons 73-77-75 =225
3rd Place - Chris Allison 84-80-74 =238
FLIGHT THREE AWARDS - NET
1st Place - Dick Kroeger 73-76-71 = 220
2nd Place - Howard Cohne 78-78-76 = 232
3rd Place - Phil Kallaugher 77-76-79 = 232
Canoa Ranch Women’s Golf Assn.
3/8/2021
One Net Ball Par 4’s Only
1st Place
Barbara Bennett, Joanna Palowez, Teresa Bombardier, Judy Willoughby 23
3/11/2021
Scramble
1st Place
Darci Trimmer, Chris Binetti, Nioma Karras, Marina Harsha 135
Country Club of Green Valley 18 Hole Ladies
Mar 11, 2021
Irish 3-Ball
T-1st: Barb Wittel, Cathy Pannunzio, Nan Probst, Beverly Reed
Sue Boman, Lynn Thomas, Sandy Conard, Judy Noren 130
Country Club of Green Valley 9er’s Ladies
Mar 11, 2021
Lagging
1st: Ro Vinson 21
2nd: Mary Sazama 18
3rd: Pat Henrich 12
4th: Diane Wheeler 9
T-5th: Sue Sutherland
Anita McMullen 6
T-7th: Ann Cottay
Terry Giovanelli
Linda Bergman 3
Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day
Mar 10, 2021 AM
Individual Low Gross, Low Net
Flight 1
1st Gross: Mark Henry 75
1st Net: Tom Osburn 71
Flight 2
1st Gross: Bob McDonald 77
1st Net: Mick Montoya 68
Flight 3
1st Gross: Ken Ingham 85
1st Net: Ken Beavers 73
Flight 4
1st Gross: Tom Chandler 91
1st Net: Richard Duncan 68
Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Canoa Ranch
Team - Red, White & Blue
(3 BB net red flag, 2 BB net white flag, 1 BB blue flag)
March 8, 2021
1st:
Norma Dycus, Carol Martenson, Barb Blachly, Charlene Hunderford 125 Net
2nd:
Carla Ritchie, Mary Miller, Karen Olson, BI[Linda Libby]132 Net
3rd:
Dana Barnes, Kayann Legg, Kathy Wong, BI[Linda Libby] 137 Net
Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Canoa Ranch
Individual - Low Gross/Low Net
March 10, 2021
Flight 1: Linda Morgan 84 - Gross
Flight 2: Sharon Meyer 91 - Gross
Flight 3: Kathy Wong 96 - Gross
Flight 4: Charlene Hungerford 102 - Gross
Haven Women's 18 Hole League
March 9, 2021
Game of the Day: 3's and 5's, half handicap
Winners:
Flight A:
1st: Phyllis Neer 27.5
2nd: Jann Dallamura 32.5
3rd: Diana Averill 36.5
Flight B:
1st: Eileen Buckel 32.5
2nd: Judy Holley 33
3rd: Jo Pitman 33.5
Canoa Ranch Men’s Golf League
March 10th, 2021
4 man team
2BB, 3BB corners
1st George Christopher, Phil Harsh
Kurt Palowez, Tom Aslakson
2nd Rickie Pruitt, Forrest Beckwith
Steve Hiles, blind draw
3rd Floyd Libby, Mark Ahern
Ron Ritchie, blind draw
Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day
Mar 5, 2021
Low Gross, Low Net
Flight 1
1st Gross: Tom Osburn 75
T-2nd Gross: Travis Gamble
Chris Pannunzio 76
1st Net: Mick Montoya 69
2nd Net: Tommy Lines 70
Flight 2
1st Gross: Ken Beavers 80
2nd Gross: Larry Burtiss 82
1st Net: Mike Bell 70
2nd Net: Mike Sedlacek 73
Country Club of Green Valley Twilight Mixer
Mar 5, 2021
SCRAMBLE
Front 9
T- 1st: Tom & Pat Henrich, Rich Beimborn, Gene Swick
Tom & Mary Sazama, Judy Noren
David Belder, Ray Frazier, Owen Bensen, Sandra Barrett 34
Back 9
1st: Tom & Sue Boman, Barry & Jo Barefoot 30
T-2nd: Paul & Priscilla Black, Ernie & Ro Vinson
Terry Hutchinson, Ken Ingham, Dan & Patty Ryan 33
Canoa Ranch Women’s Golf Assn.
3/1/2021
Low Gross/Medallion #2
Flight 1
1st Place: Susan Gibson 81
Flight 2
1st Place: Barbara Rainey 91
Flight 3
1st Place: Joanna Palowez 101
Flight 4
1st Place: Wanda Cathey 108
Low Net/Medallion #2
Flight 1
1st Place: Pam Chamberlain 77
2nd Place: Bonnie Doyle 76
3rd Place: Sandra Noble 77
4th Place: Teresa Bombardier 79
3/4/2021
Triple 3’s
1st Place:
Barb Bennet, Marina Harsha, Sandy Noble 59
2nd Place:
Linda Morgan, Chris Binetti, Jo Palowez 64
Country Club of Green Valley 18 Hole Ladies
Mar 4, 2021
Waltz – Gold Tees
1st: Cathy Pannunzio, Lynn Thomas 133
2nd: Barb Wittel, Judy Noren, Pat Duiven 136
3rd: Sharon O’Brien, Patty Ryan 138
Country Club of Green Valley 9er’s Ladies
Mar 4, 2021
Guess Score Before Play
T-1st: Linda Bergman
Anita McMullen
Pat Henrich 2
T-4th: Ro Vinson
Sue Sutherland 3
Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day
Mar 3, 2021 AM
Individual Stableford
Flight 1
1st: Mick Montoya 38
2nd: Tommy Lines 37
3rd: Chris Pannunzio 36
Flight 2
1st: Henry Ahumada 38
2nd: Pete Duquette 37
3rd: Bob Stice 36
Country Club of Green Valley 9er’s Ladies
Mar 2, 2021
Club Championship - Playoff
Club Champion – Ro Vinson
Runner Up – Linda Bergman
Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Canoa Ranch
Individual - Low Gross/Low Net
March 1, 2021
Flight 1: Dana Barnes 80 - Gross
Flight 2: Kayann Legg 91 - Gross
Flight 3: Kathy Wong 94 - Gross
Flight 4: Linda Bilstein 102 – Gross
Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Torres
Individual - Hard Nine(9 Hardest Holes Low Gross)
March 3, 2021
Flight 1: Dana Barnes 47 - Gross
Flight 2: Kathy Wong 53 - Gross
Flight 3: Renee Kielblock 53 - Gross
Canoa Ranch Men’s Golf League
March 3, 2021
Individual, Net
1st Flight
1st George Christopher
2nd Tim Wollin
3rd Bill Binetti
4th. Bob Clayton
2nd Flight
1st. Gerald Stowe
2nd Tom Aslakson
3rd Steve Hiles
4th Phil Harsh
Haven Women's 18 Hole League
March 2, 2021
Game of the Day:
Three Blind Mice, full handicap
Flight A:
1st Diana Averill 58
2nd Jann Dallamura 63
3rd Phyllis Neer 65
Flight B:
1st Eileen Buckel (tie) 57
1st Judy Holley (tie) 57
2nd Jo Pitman 68
Haven Women's Nine-Holer League
3/2/2021
Gross Minus Putts
Flight A
Chris Binetti
1st
28
Bernie Hill
2nd
29
Ginger Brown
2nd
29
Flight B
Kathleen Ledesma
1st
34
Suzy Loos
2nd
37
Angie Kucera
3rd
39
Flight C
Kathy Huggins
1st
37
Wando Doll
2nd
39
Linda Zavitz
2nd
39
QCMGA 2 Man Chapman-PYP
Feb. 23, 2021
GSC Flight:
T1. Jeff Guest / Rob Anderson 71
T1. Larry Mours / Martin Wibbenhorst 71
SCC Flight:
1. Jay Kobus / Georde Ratts 66
T2. Kevin Bacon / Phil Wade 69
T2. Dan Graham / Gary Dyer 69
Flight 1:
1. Ralph Scafuri / Craig Parsons 66
T2. Paul Schupmann / Doug Stacken 71
T2. Bruce Erfer / Phil Lamb 71
Flight 2.
1. George Vukovich /Tommy Murray 70
T2. James Cooley / Pantely 74
T2. Bill Martin / Robert Valdez 74
T2. Greg Nilson / Tim Stoltman 74
Flight 3.
1. Jay Allred / Paul Athey 64
2. Gene Knox / Sean Comfort 72
Flight 4
1. Bob Erickson / Brian Kuehn 69
2. Randy Hamman / Mike Fox 70
Flight 5
1. Leo Padilla / Jb King 69
Doug McNeil / Gordy Johnson 72
Flight 6.
1. Howard Huisel / Tim Printz 61
2. Stan Mocek / Don Fauth 68
Canoa Hills Women’s Golf
2/25/2021
Team Stableford
1st: Twyla Gerdes, Jan Rintala, Chris Thompson, Karen Toler – 172
2nd: Shirley Hill, Rhonda Kochevar, June Newton, Pat Trimbell - 168
Canoa Ranch Women’s Golf Assn.
2/22/21
Par 3’s Only
1st Place
Darci Trimmer, Claudette Grandbois, Joanna Palowez, Judy Willoughby 25
2nd Place
June Newton, Mary Newman, Lynn Greenes 27
2/25/21
Cha Cha Cha
1st Place
Barbara Bennett, Joanna Palowez, Charlene Fields 111
2nd Place
Darci Trimmer, Pam Chamberlain, Marina Harsha, Marcia Harris 120
3rd Place
Sandra Marrs, Alice Roy, Sandra Noble 122
Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Canoa Ranch
Team - Mix It Up (2 BB 1-9 and 1 BB 10-18)
February 22, 2021
1st: Phyllis Zuehlke, Diane Horgan, Cathy Sumner, Linda Bilstein 86 Net
2nd : Karen Callen, Kathy Anderson, Pat Thompson, [Linda Bilstein] 90 Net
3rd : Yolanda Stahl, Judy Ellyson, Renee Kielblock, [Linda Bilstein] 97 Net
Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Torres -
Team - 2 best Net on all Par 4's and Par 3’s.
February 24, 2021
1st: Yolanda Stahl, Sharon Meyer, Nioma Karras, Karen Olson 86 Net
2nd : Gail Myhre, Bl[Carol Martenson,] Pat Thompson, Linda Bilstein 89 Net
3rd: Dana Barnes, Diane Horgan, Barb Blachly, Andree Trosclair 92 Net
Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day
Feb 24, 2021 AM
Modified Eclectic
1st: Mark Henry, Pete Duckett 63
2nd: John Vawser, Mike Bell 65
3rd: Neil Russell, Tom Bushard 67
Feb 24, 2021 PM
Modified Eclectic
1st: Tom Sazama, Bob stice 66
2nd: Richard Duncan, Bob Fisk 67
3rd: Mike Kilby, Paul Kirkland 68
Country Club of Green Valley 18 Hole Ladies
Feb 25, 2021
Low Net Low Gross
Flight 1
1st Gross: Barb Wittel 90
Low Net: Lee Quinn 72
2nd Net: Barb Shanks 73
Flight 2
Low Gross: Cathy Pannunzio 94
Low Net: Lynn Thomas 76
2nd Net: Sandy Postel 77
Flight 3
Low Gross: Pat Duiven 97
Low Net: Sandy Conard 71
2nd Net: Bev Reed 72
Country Club of Green Valley
18 Hole Ladies Club Championship
Feb 25, 2021
Club Champion: Barbara Wittel 278
Flight 1
2nd Gross: Barbara Shanks 283
Low Net: Lee Quinn 218
2nd Net: Sue Boman 230
Flight 2
Low Gross: Gail Boswell 288
2nd Gross: Sandy Postel 292
Low Net: Lynn Thomas 221
2nd Net: Cathy Pannunzio 226
Flight 3
Low Gross: Sandy Conard 292
2nd Gross: Lynne Hawbecker 296
Low Net: Judy Noren 221
2nd Net: Pat Duiven 229
Desert Hills Women’s Golf Association
February 2021 Results
February 3 – 2 Odd/1 Even
1st – 92 – Sharon Crow, Roxy Harshbarger, Lynne Janis, Fern Zepp
2nd – 94 – Barbara Geneve, Barbara Hanson, Carol Kennedy, Alberta Teale
February 10 – Step-Away Scramble
1st – 59 – Anita Cohne, Barbara Geneve, Lynne Janis, Jo Simpson
2nd – 61* - Sherry Caldwell, Kathy Lynch, Jane Powell-Campbell, Fern Zepp
3rd – 61* - Barbara Hanson, Sookhi Kim, Maddie Twist, Linda Walsh
4th – 62 – Donna Everson, Nancy Quesenberry, Kathy Stefanon, Jan Webb
*USGA recommendation scorecard tie breaker
February 17 – Low Gross/Low Net
Flight 1 – 1st Gross-84 Barbara Hanson; 1st Net-75 Alberta Teale; 2nd Net-77 Anita Cohne
Flight 2 – 1st Gross-93 Jane Powell-Campbell; 1st Net-75 Maddie Twist
Flight 3 – 1st Gross-100 Fern Zepp; 1st Net-68 Sookhi Kim; 2nd Net-76 Jill Lyons
February 17 & 24 – Eclectic
Flight 1 – 1st Brook Podesta-65; 2nd Alberta Teale-67; 3rd Lynne Janis-72; 4th Nancy Quesenberry-72
Flight 2 – 1st Lulu Field-66; 2nd Leslie Miller-68; 3rd Anita Cohne-68; 4th Madeline Twist-71
Flight 3 – 1st Sookhi Kim-65; 2nd Jill Lyons-66; 3rd Gerrie Hendrickson-68; 4th Donna Everson-70
Canoa Ranch Men’s Golf League
Feb 24, 2021
4 man team- Reverse Waltz
1st: Dave Schutt+Mark Ahern+Bill Binetti+Kurt Palowez
2nd: Bob Clayton+Rickie Pruitt+Phil Harsh+Pat Keenan
QC Dessert Duffers Winners
February 2, 2021
One low Net Per Hole
Dick Oscarson, Rene Gill, Bobb Jelen, Ray Craig
February 9
Bramble One Drive and Two Low Nets
Jerome Laffenburger, Frank Aerstin, Tino Gagliardi, Harold Mitchell
February 16, 2021
13-24-35
Reed Slingerland, Scott McLain, Tom Calhoun, Allen Wolf.
February 23
Scramble for clubs and a putter
Al Olbeter, John Boisen , Bruce Campbell, Dave Goodrich.
Haven Women's Nine-Holer League
2/23/2021
Low Net
Flight A
Ginger Brown
1st
33
Chris Binetti
2nd
34
Bernie Hill
3rd
35
Flight B
Jacque Van Dyke
1st
35
Cynthia Smith-Jans
2nd
37
Karen Peterson
2nd
37
Betsy Zoolkoski
2nd
37
Suzy Loos
2nd
37
Flight C
Gloria Palmer
1st
29
Linda Zavitz
2nd
32
Dana Ralston
3rd
34
Haven Women's 18 Hole League
Game of the Day
February 23, 2021
Winners
Flight A:
1st Diane Willcutt
2nd Jann Dallamura
3rd Diana Averill
Flight B
1st Eileen Buckel
2nd Jo Pitman
3rd Judy Holley
Country Club of Green Valley Twilight Mixer
Feb 19, 2021
SCRAMBLE
Front 9
1st: Chris & Cathy Pannunzio, Jim & Barbara Shanks 30
2nd: Darrell Burkland, Skeeter Fanning, Art Gibbs 31
T-3rd: Barry & Jo Barefoot, Greg Schoenberg, Jennifer Perkins
Chad & Sandy Conard, Jim & Pam White 33
Back 9
1st: Lindy & Betty Lindamood, Carl Mulleneaux, Carlos Lopes 34
T-2nd: Herm & Barb Wittel, Paul & Barb Potterton
Gary Giovanelli, Judy Noren, Ed & Flip Mulford 36
4th: Jim & Sandra Singleton, Chuck Buckler, David Belder 37
Country Club of Green Valley 18 Hole Ladies
Feb 18, 2021
Flight 1
1st Gross: Patty Ryan 89
Low Net: Lee Quinn 75
2nd Net: Sue Boman 78
Flight 2
Low Gross: Gail Boswell 89
Low Net: Cathy Pannunzio 71
2nd Net: Lynn Thomas 73
Flight 3
Low Gross: Judy Noren 99
Low Net: Bev Reed 72
2nd Net: Sandy Conard 7
Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day
Feb 17, 2021 AM
1 BB Odd, 2 BB Even
1st: Henry Ahumada, Neil Russell 104
2nd: Jim Feldmeier, Larry Burtis 107
T-3rd: Mark Henry, Mike Bell
Norm Bystol, Greg Hansen 108
4th: Tom Bushard, Greg Schoenberg 111
Feb 17, 2021 PM
1 BB Odd, 2 BB Even
1st: Mel Hurst, Tom Sazama 101
2nd: John Sodeburg, (blind) 102
3rd: Jim Shanks, Chris Pannunzio 107
4th: Bob Leslie, Jim Leslie 108
Canoa Hills Women’s Golf
2/18/2021
Two Best Balls
1st: Po Pyle, Jan Rintala, 2 blinds – 122
2nd: Twyla Gerdes, Elissa Helfers, Nancy Mastalski, Karen Toler – 125
3rd: Gail Hardin, Shirley Hill, Rhonda Kochevar, blind – 125
Canoa Ranch Women’s Golf Assn.
2/15/2021
Valentine Game
1st Place
Mary Newman, Sandra Noble, Lynn Greenes 127
2nd Place
Karen Pickering, Joanna Palowez, Judy Willoughby, Teresa Bombardier 133
2/18/2021
Bingo-Bango-Bongo
Flight 1
Kris Holthaus 19
Flight 2
Jo Palowez 20
Flight 3
Pam Chamberlain 21
Flight 4
Diane Iverson 18
QCMGA ABCD Best Ball Mix
Feb. 16, 2021
T1: Ray Busch+Bruce Bauer+Don Armour+Don Fauth -10
T1.: Larry Mours+Jay Allred+Ken Tobias+George Ratts -10
T1: Ralph Scafuri+Tracey Austell+Craig Johnson+Jb King -10
T4: Shel Zatkin+Mark Davidson+Tom Wilson+Rick Sutton -8
T4: Greg Rathvon+Elza Harmon+Rick Gottas+Alfred Gong -8
6: Gordon Bobillot+Richard Bell+Terry Kriesel+Ron Parle -7
7: Clark Wilson+John Sobol+William Price+Frank Cerrone -6
8: Rick Wagner+Tommy Murray+Steve Cutter+Jim Lynch -5
Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Canoa Ranch
Team - best 2 net scores on all Par 3s and 5s
February 15, 2021
1st:
Gail Myhre, Karen Hoen, Karen Jensen, Faith Raethe 73 Net
2nd:
Carol Martenson, Jan Stover, Mary Powell, Karen Olson 76 Net
3rd:
Dana Barnes, Karen Callen, Kathy Wong, Phyllis Zuehlke 134 Net
Torres Ranch Ladies Golf Assoc./Torres
Individual - Low Gross/Low Net
February 17, 2021
Flight 1: Velma Whittier 83 - Gross
Flight 2: Mary Miller 89 - Gross
Flight 3: Kathy Anderson 92 - Gross
Flight 4: Charlene Hungerford 104 - Gross
Canoa Ranch Men's Golf League
Feb. 17, 2021
4 Man Team 2 BB Net
1st: Dave Schutt, Phil Harsh, Steve Hiles, Len Berger
2nd: Tim Wollin, George Christopher, Dave Whittier, Pat Keenan
Haven Women's Nine-Hole League
2/16/2021
Bingo Bango Bongo
1st Val Roehl 11
2nd Suzy Loos 10
3rd Mary Capra 9
3rd Jane Robertson 9
San Ignacio Ladies Golf
2/16/2021
Cha Cha Cha Ching
1st:
Sandy Didier, Rae Schlappi, Kristie White, Barbara Williams – 141
2nd:
Sandy Cooney, Shirley Gray, Karen Pickering, Pat Trimbell – 143
3rd:
Tammey Chambers, Laura Fischer, Elissa Helfers, Dee Nielsen – 145
4th:
Betty Deardorff, Gail Hardin, Barbara Sincere, Darci Trimmer – 149
Haven Women's 18 Hole Golf
February 16, 2021
Game of the Day:
Bargain Days, throw out 2 worst holes on each side, full handicap
Flight A
1st Jo Pitman 43
2nd Tie Diana Averill 49
2nd Tie Jann Dallamura 49
Flight B
1st Eileen Buckel 47
2nd Judy Holley 49
3rd Rhonda Donohue 50
QCMGA 2 Man Total Score
Feb. 9, 2021
Flight 1.
1. Tim Toon / Tim Olson 141
2. Richard Messer / Dwight Hildebrand 144
Flight 2.
1. Jay Thompson / Jay Allred 144
T2. Ralph Scafuri / Craig Parsons 151
T2. Shel Zatkin / Greg Royer 151
Flight 3.
1. Greg Nilson / Tim Stoltman 135
2. George Vukovich / Tommy Murray 149
Flight 4:
1. Eliza Harmon / Robin Barnes 142
2. Douglas McNeil / Gordy Johnson 144
Flight 5
1. Randy Hamman / Rich Morgan 145
T2 Tim Phillips / Dana Stanley 147
T2. Dan Graham / Gary Dyer 147
Flight 6
1. Jerry Bisbing / Russell Adamson 149
Tim Printz / Jerry Colbert 151
Flight 7
1. Ronnie Hemphill / Jeff Ashin 141
2. Martin Cotanche / Pat McCoy 145
Canoa Hills Women’s Golf
President’s Cup
February 4 and 11
Overall Winner – Elissa Helfers - 140
Flight 1:
1st: Jan Rintala - 145
Flight 2:
1st: Shirley Gray - 149
2nd: Chris Thompson - 149
Flight 3:
1st: Po Pyle - 150
2nd: Nancy Mastalski - 160
Flight 4:
1st: MJ Christiansen - 144
2nd: Karen Toler - 159
Country Club of Green Valley Men's Day
Feb 10, 2021 AM
Low Net Low Gross
Flight 1
1st Gross: Gary Vogt 74
1st Net: Neil Russell 72
Flight 2
1st Gross: Mark Henry 76
1st Net: Frank Crane 71
Flight 3
1st Gross: Larry Burtis 86
1st Net: Ed Davis 69
Feb 10, 2021 PM
Low Net Low Gross
Flight 1
1st Gross: Gene Swick 74
1st Net: Adrian Foley 71
Flight 2
1st Gross: Tom Sazama 91
1st Net: Jim Leslie 76
Flight 3
1st Gross: Tom Chandler 83
1st Net: Jeff Willey 74