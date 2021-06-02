GOING GREEN: Newby Gallery's environment & art

Offering artistic pieces for indoors and out, the K. Newby Gallery and Sculpture Garden in Tubac Village is one of the first businesses in Santa Cruz County to receive Silver Certification from the Southern Arizona Green Business Alliance.
Owner Kim Roseman was awarded the distinctive certification in March.
“We are honored to do our part in making our community more economically and environmentally resilient in the face of climate change. From water harvesting, passive solar gain and reusing shipping materials, every little bit helps to enact a larger benefit,” Roseman pointed out.
Illustrating the term “passive solar gain,” she said trees were added on the 2-plus acres at the gallery and sculpture garden to help block the sun.
“I’ve always been water and ecologically aware. During this year with COVID, I had the time and changed the lighting to be more energy efficient. Water-wise plants were used in the sculpture garden, and I followed the SAZGBA checklist,” she explained.
In addition, Roseman said she enjoys seeing how other businesses are being made more aware of “green” practices in operating their shops.
Working with business partner LeRoy Doyle, Roseman said she is most proud of what they have created as a destination.
The open and airy gallery space features art and home accent pieces in a variety of sizes, subjects and styles. They’re displayed in ways that add warmth and a colorful museum-type feeling.
Vibrant and glowing hand-painted paper lumen art lamps by Jeanne Fellow, artistic and colorful tabletop display glass pieces by Jean Gillis, and fluid acrylic wall art by Victoria Thornton stand out for their lustrous color and artistic individuality.
Accent wood tables in several sizes by Ron and Christine Cisco of Treestump Woodcraft feature inlaid stones that are covered with glass, making the tables decorative yet functional.
Sculptures ranging in size from tabletop to floor-standing size are displayed in the gallery in a variety of themes.
The 2-acre xeriscaped and rustic Sculpture Garden features kinetic wind sculptures by Mark White that are set in motion with a gentle breeze or wind.
The garden has a water retention basin. Usually dry, when it rains water collects in the basin creating “Lake Newby.” This allows the rain water to slowly percolate into the soil, Roseman explained.
Xeriscaping is the process of landscaping or gardening that reduces or eliminates the need for irrigation. The sculpture garden uses only low-water vegetation.
Gallery associate Wanda Aaronson said it’s her pleasure to work at the K. Newby Gallery.
“Not only is Kim interested in fine arts, she is also interested in keeping the gallery environmentally up to date. She uses low energy lighting and has many skylights. The sculpture garden only has low-water vegetation. I look forward to what Kim will do in the future.”
K. Newby Gallery and Sculpture Garden is on Tubac Road. A few steps across the footbridge takes visitors directly to the gallery and sculpture garden.
