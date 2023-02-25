Jazz kids.jpg

Kids from several bands across our region will play at Jazz in the Desert on March 4. 

Jazz in the Desert

The Valle Verde Rotary Club and Desert Diamond Casinos, in partnership with La Posada Green Valley and Crown/FICO, present Jazz in the Desert 2023. This musical fundraising event is set for Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Diamond Center of the Desert Diamond Casino-Sahuarita.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?