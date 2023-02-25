The Valle Verde Rotary Club and Desert Diamond Casinos, in partnership with La Posada Green Valley and Crown/FICO, present Jazz in the Desert 2023. This musical fundraising event is set for Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Diamond Center of the Desert Diamond Casino-Sahuarita.
Jazz In the Desert 2023 will feature jazz bands from Great Expectations Academy, Sahuarita High School, Nogales High School, Rio Rico High School, Continental School, Sahuarita Middle School and Walden Grove High School. Middle and high school jazz bands will take the stage for a matinee at 11 a.m. and dinner show at 5 p.m.
Over the years, Jazz In The Desert events have raised over $225,000 benefitting the various schools’ music programs, as well as other local, national and international Rotary projects.
Hawk Watch
The Tubac Nature Center presents Hawk Watch 2023. This event runs March 1-31 at the Ron Morris County Park in Tubac. The counting of the common black hawk and other raptors will be led by Peter Collins, who has been counting the hawks that pass through Tubac for the last 11 years. Bring water, a folding chair, binoculars and a snack and plan to enjoy an exciting day. Come anytime between dawn and dusk every day through March. This event is free.
March 11 features kids’ activities, a bird walk along the Anza Trail, artists at work, a raffle, demonstrations by optics companies and talk by Peter Collins. March 12-15 features the “Tubac Hawk Watch with Tucson Audubon,” plus a grand prize drawing for an optics package including a spotting scope.
