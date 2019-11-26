Take a quick look around your home, car, van, truck or trailer and imagine how it might function if glass didn’t exist. There wouldn't be windows to let the light in and keep the heat, chill and rain out.
How would you be able to improve your vision? What about your appearance? Would you know how you look without a glance in the glass-made mirror?
This essential material in life and dates back about 3,600 years to Mesopotamia, or possibly Syria or Egypt. It’s made by heating ordinary sand until it melts and turns into a liquid. It sounds easier than it is, as it takes a temperature of 3090º F for sand to melt.
These days, glass artisans are showing their creativity by making decorative plates and platters, beads and bowls, jewelry and a colorful assortment of ornaments and pieces for home décor.
Three Quail Creek glass artisans showed and sold their work at the recent, annual Quail Creek craft show, where their pieces stood out for their color, individuality, ingenuity, style and functionality.
Lynda Rivard said she chose to work with glass simply because she never had. With a variety of crafts to choose from at Quail Creek’s Creative Arts & Technology building, it was the multiple layers that can be used to make a one-of-a-kind piece that appealed to her.
“It was challenging at first. I’d look at an oil painting and think hmmm, how would that look done in glass,” Rivard explained. “A mosaic table top for our patio was my first piece. It took two months to do and I still have it.”
The piece she's most proud of is a 24-inch round of a desert scene done with frit.
For Kathy Hamilton, working with glass was a major change from working with computers.
“I’m visual and like looking at glass. I came to the new Arts & Tech building, saw the glass studio, looked at some work and thought 'I’m not artistic … I’ll never be able to do this.' ”
Yet, she gave it a try and found the artist within. Glass was it!
Now she sees things differently. “I like to think I haven’t made my greatest piece yet,” Hamilton pointed out.
She and her husband have found their joys in retirement. He plays golf and Hamilton likes to think her glasswork is “her golf.”
For Kim France, working with glass came naturally. She had always liked glass and pottery, and enjoys working with colors and combinations.
“In my 20s I worked with stained glass, but it was too exacting and I didn’t have a studio. Working with glass here, you can put things together and it doesn’t have to be done today,” she said.
A single standout piece France is especially proud of and pleased with was a bowl she made as a housewarming gift for her sister using the colors of her sister’s home.
“I get a lot of satisfaction working with glass and give a lot of my work as gifts,” France explained.
