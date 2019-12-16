All ages enjoyed viewing delicious creations featured last Thursday afternoon at Green Valley's first Gingerbread Wonderland. Hosted by Arroyo Gardens Independent and Assisted Living, the tasty, eye-catching event featured a dozen gingerbread houses made by local folks and organizations, with entry fees benefitting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Guests were able to vote for their favorite gingerbread house, with Sahuarita Nursing Home & Rehab earning first place.
