It’s not visible as you drive by the West Social Center off La Cañada Drive, but to the right of the courtyard is the GVR Artisans’ Shop. It's a colorful boutique always stocked with a variety of professional-quality, handcrafted items by artists, ceramicists, quilters and wood, glass, clay, paper, bead and needle crafters, all made by skilled GVR members.
Now is an ideal time to discover — or rediscover — the Artisans’ Shop as Christmas and the gift-giving season approaches.
In addition to giving a fine, locally made and often one-of-a-kind gift, shopping local saves travel time, gas and shipping costs and there are no worries about supply-chain issues.
“Making people aware of the Artisan Shop has existed for years. We put flyers out wherever they’re allowed. There’s a high number of talented people offering high-quality original items, and there’s between fifty and sixty artisans' works in the shop at any time,” said Sheila Murray, who makes intricate-folded greeting and note cards.
Artisans whose works are for sale need to work eight hours a month and donate a 10 percent commission from sales of their items to the shop.
“Artists are very involved in what they do. They enjoy their craft,” said Chris Nicholson, who makes unique southwestern beaded jewelry.
New items now available for cooler weather include shawls and scarves, and although each one is handcrafted, the look is professional. Table runners, aprons and a selection of colorful handbags are also new eye-catchers that are perfect gifts to give or to keep.
Artisan Runi Kessler refers to the GVR Artisan’s Shop as “a hidden gem.”
The shop will have a Holiday Open House on Friday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with complimentary coffee and cookies.
For anyone looking to add a new handcrafted arty item to display for the holidays and beyond. or a one-of-a-kind handcrafted gift, GVR’s artisans invite you to stop in and shop.
