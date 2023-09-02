Readers of this column may ask why it is titled “Genealogy Today,” and little is written about researching family lines. Actually, I am not sure of the genesis of the name, but creator and former writer of the column Betty Malesky may have seen the changing trend in the study of family lineage.
In years past, and still with some researchers, the focus was on name, location and dates of birth, marriage and death. A family tree was grown. But each branch and leaf of the family tree has stories. And within those stories is history — social and cultural.
Interest in genealogy usually begins with a family story that has passed down through the years. It might be a comment of an ancestor who came alone from Europe when he was thirteen. You wonder the “why” of that decision and the journey. Or maybe there is no record of a birth in a family Bible when other births were recorded. You have the who and what, but you want to know the when, why and how. Then an interesting story falls into place.
Making a timeline for each person you research can show the historic events along the person’s life path and puts them into the perspective of history. For example, my grandmother lived 87 years — October 1890 to August 1977. William McKinley was president; the Massacre at Wounded Knee occurred when she was two months old, and 42 states were in the Union. During her lifetime there were two World Wars, the Great Depression, Korean and Vietnam wars, the 19th Amendment passed and she could vote, she saw the passage of the Civil Rights Act and much more. Along that timeline are also the inventions, technology and medical advances.
The timeline reflects her personal events and those of the country and the world. And what could have been her perspective and involvement in each of these? For one, I know that she knitted wool sweaters for the American Red Cross to deliver to WWI soldiers in Europe, and that she nursed to health her daughter who nearly died of influenza during the 1918 pandemic. What other stories did she have? How did historic events, both culturally and socially, affect her and her family?
Even if you don’t have all the answers to write a story, write what you have. You can work on it as you gather more information or maybe someone else will finish it. You can be disappointed to learn the stories you heard were not totally accurate as they trickled through generations, but if one little seed of it is true, build on that. Genealogy is detective work!
This is the purpose of “Genealogy Today.” My articles focus on history and how it may have affected those who lived at the time. It is weaving the stories of an ancestor’s life within history. In writing their stories, ancestors become real people to us. We get to know them. And that is what genealogy is today.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.
