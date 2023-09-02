Readers of this column may ask why it is titled “Genealogy Today,” and little is written about researching family lines. Actually, I am not sure of the genesis of the name, but creator and former writer of the column Betty Malesky may have seen the changing trend in the study of family lineage.

In years past, and still with some researchers, the focus was on name, location and dates of birth, marriage and death. A family tree was grown. But each branch and leaf of the family tree has stories. And within those stories is history — social and cultural.



Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?