I grew up in the rural Midwest in the 1940s and '50s. Our school clothing was well-defined: boys wore corduroy pants or jeans (not Levi's), long- and short-sleeved button shirts, sweaters, and boots or shoes. Girls wore dresses, skirts, sweaters, blouses, saddle oxfords, loafers, or white buck shoes.
Remember the “bunny bags” that we carried to take spots off the suede shoes? T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweat pants, canvas shoes, and shorts were for engaging in sports, for gym class, or worn at home or for leisure. Sandals were for the beach.
When I graduated in 1960, the dress code at our school was still the same. Pants/slacks for girls was out of the question. The first time I felt comfortable wearing pants in public was in the early '70s — yes, they were flowered bell bottoms!
So, when was it acceptable for girls and women in the United States to wear pants in public?
Elizabeth Smith Miller designed an early version of pants-like clothing for women around 1851 — a skirt extending below the knees and loose “Turkish” trousers that gathered at the ankles. Known as bloomers, they were named for an advocate of Miller’s design, Amelia Jenks Bloomer. Bloomer was an early activist campaigning for temperance and women’s rights.
Other early supporters of pants for women were physician and reformer Mary Edwards Walker and suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Despite the popularity in some circles, bloomers generated much controversy.
Their everyday use faded after a few years and pants for women were again relegated to a limited range of activities, such as exercise or chores, or were worn in private.
World Wars I and II brought a change to women in pants. Civilian women worked jobs traditionally held by men, most often in factories, and they sometimes wore pants. From 1939-1945, pants were more widely worn by civilian and military women, both at work and socially.
Although women continued to enjoy wearing pants after the war, particularly for sports or leisure, style trends for women remained fixated largely on skirts or dresses until the 1960s and ’70s.
Buoyed by the women’s rights movement, also known as women’s liberation movement, the door opened for change, such as women wearing pants at home, in public, and in many workplaces. There did continue to be “appropriate wear” in some places.
In 1873, Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis were granted a patent on the process of riveting pants, and the blue jean and pants — called “waist overalls” — was born.
Lady Levi’s became wildly popular during the heyday of dude ranches in the 1930s. While most ranches were in the West, jeans were sold as far away as New York so visitors could outfit themselves before they arrived at the ranch.
The popularity of Levi's exploded and found their way into women's closets in 1981 with the Levi 501 women's jeans in the famous “Travis” TV series commercial.
They are now an American icon.
Genealogy is not only researching a family tree; it is as much the social history of the time. Learning history takes the ancestor from the tree and gives them life.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.
