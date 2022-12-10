Jeans

Women's bell bottom Levi's, 1969-1971, on display in Museum Rotterdam, Netherlands 

 Levi Strauss & Co.

I grew up in the rural Midwest in the 1940s and '50s. Our school clothing was well-defined: boys wore corduroy pants or jeans (not Levi's), long- and short-sleeved button shirts, sweaters, and boots or shoes. Girls wore dresses, skirts, sweaters, blouses, saddle oxfords, loafers, or white buck shoes.

Remember the “bunny bags” that we carried to take spots off the suede shoes? T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweat pants, canvas shoes, and shorts were for engaging in sports, for gym class, or worn at home or for leisure. Sandals were for the beach.



Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?