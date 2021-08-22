Are you are missing a photo of an ancestor that could add interest to a family story? Information gleaned from a passport application might help you visualize the person.
I am researching a lady of whom I have only a couple of black-and-white photos taken about 1910 to 1915. Good photos, but I cannot tell if her hair is blonde or brown or black, her eye color, complexion, or height. Therefore she is just a black-and-white image.
I typed her name into MyHeritage.comto see if there was any more about her than I had found on Ancestry.com or FamlySearch.org. Remember to check online websites often — new information is uploaded frequently.
On MyHeritage I found what I already have — birth, death, census, and a link for Social Security Application. I clicked on it anyway. At the bottom of the page there was an icon, “Record detective results” and under that,”related records.” One was her 1913 passport application.
In the applicant’s handwriting, I learned that she had brown hair, brown eyes, brunette complexion, straight nose, oval face, and medium chin, forehead, and mouth and she was 5-foot, 6-inches. Another find was to see her handwriting, of which I assume because of her letter formation, she was left handed. Now I have a better “picture” of Rose!
If I had not known that she traveled to Europe in earlier years, I would figure that she planned to travel outside the United States soon. She was either keeping the passport current or planning another voyage. I could check ship passenger lists.
Prior to WWII there were brief periods of passport requirements for citizens to leave the United States, but with the outbreak of the war, passports were required to travel outside the county and they were not required for re-entry until 1978. Before they were required for travel, many Americans requested them for travel abroad to ensure their identities and rights as Americans were protected.
The United States began issuing (not required) passports during the American Revolution. Benjamin Franklin designed the first — a sheet of paper with a description of the person, issued by consular officials, and valid for three to six months of travel.
Some states issued passports for citizens to visit other states. This measure was used most often by free northern states to allow free African Americans to travel to southern states to visit family and not be mistaken for a runaway slave.
To research passport applications, check the online genealogy websites and www.travel.state.gov.
Southern Arizona Genealogy Society 2021-2022 membership includes free access to MyHeritage Library Edition from the member’s home computer.
“Genealogy is not only names and dates; it is also the history of the time and place of your ancestors.”
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. Articles may not be reprinted without the written permission of the author. rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com