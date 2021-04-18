Mining towns heavily dotted the maps of the West in the 1800s. Immigrants from Italy, Ireland, Cornwall, China, Latin America and more trekked across America from the East Coast or arrived at western ports in clipper ships sailing around Cape Horn. They sought work in gold, silver, and copper mines.
After resources depleted or became too costly to mine, the towns built around the mines went into decline. Some became ski resorts or tourist destinations; most retained their historic buildings.
Leadville was the biggest mining boomtown in Colorado in the 1870s and 1880s. But by the 1890s the town’s fortunes declined. Production continued to increase, but with the repeal of the Sherman Silver Purchase Act in 1893, many mines were forced to close. Consequently, Leadville’s population of 40,000 during the boom years fell to 15,000 by 1895.
The leaders in the mountain town were determined to counter the loss of revenue. Local real estate developer Edwin W. Senior championed the idea of a winter carnival. The event would be centered around a giant ice palace much like the ice palaces that had drawn crowds to Montreal and St. Paul, Minnesota. It would create jobs and bring tourists who would spend money.
An association was formed and with $2,500 funding, money was raised for the project. They leased land for one dollar a year. The wooden structure for the ice palace could remain and become a skating rink in winter and a dance floor and events center in the summer. In November 1895, Minnesota architect Charles E. Joy began work on the largest ice structure ever built in North America. It would open at Christmas.
Over the next month, a crew of 250 men worked 36 days straight — they cut 5000 tons of ice into huge blocks from ponds north of the city and from Evergreen Lakes and transported it 75 miles to the building site.
When completed, the Norman-style castle was 450 feet long and 320 feet wide, with 5-foot-thick walls. Ninety-foot towers flanked the north entrance, and 60-foot towers anchored the south wall. Water sprayed onto the walls sealed the spaces between the blocks.
The Christmas opening was postponed. Leadville’s summers are generally about 60 degrees; in December 1895 the temperature rose to the mid-60s. A freak twist of nature. The partially completed palace was covered with giant canvas to prevent melting. Costs soared.
On Jan. 1, 1896, 2,500 folks attended the grand opening — admission was 50 cents for adults and a quarter for children. There were halls of entertainment; the largest held a 16,000-foot ice skating rink illuminated by electric lights set into the ice. Bands played from balconies overlooking the rink.
The anticipated economic boost melted as quickly as the palace. Tourists came but didn’t stay in the hotels or eat in the restaurants. After visiting the palace, they boarded the train and returned home.
The warm winter continued into March and by May all that remained was the skating rink, which eventually melted away.
