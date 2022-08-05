Purchase Access

A common genealogist lament is, “Where will all my research go after I am gone? Who will want it?” Once you decide that you want to find a home for your work, consider what you have to pass on. Then prepare the many items of research that you have collected.

A common thought is that your family history can be donated to a local or hometown library, historical society, or genealogy club. Most likely not, unless your ancestors were “important folks” in the area. An exception might be, as in my home area Wayne County, Indiana, the genealogy society is very small and records donated by families are kept in file drawers and binders. They accept most donated research. However, the local historical society and city library want only the important folks' family history. You will need to contact repositories to see what they accept.



Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.”  Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org.

