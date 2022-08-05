A common genealogist lament is, “Where will all my research go after I am gone? Who will want it?” Once you decide that you want to find a home for your work, consider what you have to pass on. Then prepare the many items of research that you have collected.
A common thought is that your family history can be donated to a local or hometown library, historical society, or genealogy club. Most likely not, unless your ancestors were “important folks” in the area. An exception might be, as in my home area Wayne County, Indiana, the genealogy society is very small and records donated by families are kept in file drawers and binders. They accept most donated research. However, the local historical society and city library want only the important folks' family history. You will need to contact repositories to see what they accept.
If all or some of your work is on an external drive (hard or thumb), you must have all passwords available (not stored on your computer) for the heir to access your collection.
For tangible materials, those should be in order. Clean out the file cabinet drawers and put the files into plastic file totes with hanging file folders, available in legal or letter size. Colors may designate families, individuals, resources, and more. Banker’s boxes are not practical, as they absorb moisture and attract insects and cannot accommodate hanging file folders.
Three-ring binders are another way to keep research in order. You will need index dividers for more than one subject in a binder and plastic sleeves to hold items that should not be hole-punched, such as original vital records, letters, documents, etc. Note: Make copies of the vital records and documents —include a copy in the binder and keep one for yourself.
Photos should be placed in acid-free boxes or sleeves. Digital cameras, including iPhones, can tremendously enhance a photo. We all have pictures that were taken at long-range and includes more foreground and the person is not identifiable. Crop the photo so that you can see the person. Print it out. The GVR Camera Club (membership only) has equipment and computer software to transfer slides and VHS tapes to DVDs and free classes to learn other photography (camera, computer, and IPhone) techniques.
Your genealogy will most likely be passed to more than one person — give each recipient the contact information for the others. It creates a genealogy network.
Preparing to pass your work on can be a large task physically, mentally, and especially emotionally. There will probably be puzzling research and notes scribbled on a scrap of paper. Don’t throw them away and do not feel apologetic that you are including those.
Make the task fun. Colored file folders and binders with a family photo slipped into the cover is nice and will attract interest in the subject. Go shopping for items during the back-to-school sales. Be creative preparing for your genealogy future!
Next: Final step for sharing
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org.
