First of two parts
When beginning genealogical research, we are stepping into a vast world of unknowns.
As much as we would like to type a name into ancestry.com or FamilySearch.org and get all the answers, that isn’t how it is. Fewer than 25 percent of records are currently online.
The records we find can be entirely correct, almost correct, or riddled with inaccuracies. Records were written in longhand and can be very difficult to transcribe. Sometimes we have difficulty reading our own handwriting — imagine reading old, faded, and sometimes nearly illegible papers.
Let us say that we are looking for a four-times great-grandfather and our only information is “his name was John Snyder and he was from Philadelphia and a story is that he bought and sold horses.” Remember, family stories are just that — stories. If you have watched “Antiques Roadshow,” you know how family stories can be incorrect. But don’t discount the stories entirely — there could be a seed of truth to work with.
First, we will figure that he was born in mid-to-late 1700s. Second, we write down all possible spellings of the last name. Snyder, Snider, Schneider, Schider, Zider, Zeider, Chider, Sneeder, Sneed, and more.
Then we will look at the 1790 U. S. Census for Philadelphia. It was the first census and it listed only the name of the head of household, as did census until 1850, but gave the number of each:
Free White males of 16 years and upward (to assess the country's industrial and military potential)
Free White males under 16 years
Free White females
All other free persons
Slaves
John could have been an adult or he could have been a child, since we don’t know his birthdate. With little information in the census, a fairly common last name, and no family documents, we move on. Set aside searching records for a while.
We begin the detective work of “what ifs.” One thing we do know is that to be our 4th great-grandfather, he had to have fathered a child. But what if the 3rd great-grandparent was adopted and not fathered by John? So, that is not an absolute.
Could he have been fostered to a family as a child? Did his parents die and he went to live with a relative? Did he leave home to work? Was he institutionalized for health reasons? Was he imprisoned? Think of where he could have been enumerated in a census — head of household, free white male under 16, or free white male 16 and upward. Or not listed at all.
Think of possible lifestyle. The story that he bought and sold horses might mean he had a business. Or that he bred horses or had a livery stable or maybe he was a horse thief.
To be continued
“Genealogy is not only names and dates; it is also the history of the time and place of your ancestors.”
