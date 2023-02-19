When I picked up a publication titled "Old Southwest Genealogy Research," I thought it would be about the part of the United States we typically call the Southwest. It would include miners, military posts, ranchers, Native Americans and Spanish history. I was wrong. According to this text, the "Old Southwest" is, instead, located in the east.
In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Old Southwest described a region in the present-day southeastern United States. It stretched from east of the Mississippi to south of the Ohio or Tennessee River (there is a dispute about which) and included the states of Georgia (west of the Flint River); Alabama; Mississippi; and parts of Louisiana and Florida.
“It is loosely defined as the early American southern territory ruled at various times by Spanish, French, and British colonial governments,” author Dorothy Williams Potter writes in "At a Glance: Old Southwest Genealogy Research."
Creek, Chickasaw, Choctaw, and Cherokee American Indians inhabited most of the land in the Old Southwest. After France ceded the province in 1762, the Spanish occupied the area, and by 1870 the Ministry of the Indies supervised it. A decade later, Louisiana and western Florida experienced growth as settlers claimed unsettled Spanish land.
Following the American Revolution, many non-Catholics found religious sanctuary in the area. The Catholic Church baptized, married, and buried several generations of Anglo-American Protestants. Researchers may find their information included in the Catholic records, so it's a place to look if you have ancestors who settled in those states in the mid-to-late 1700s.
Tracing migration routes of immigrants to the South is not difficult — the difficulty is knowing which route immigrants took. The rivers were a primary course, but that route required a little more money than using the overland trails by wagon or on foot. New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, even though under Spanish rule, were home to Germans and those from Acadia, a French colony in northeastern North America.
Before statehood, a passport acquired from Indian agencies, adjoining states, or Spanish posts on the Mississippi River was required when traveling in the Old Southwest. In 1795, a treaty with Spain granted Americans free navigation on the Mississippi River to Natchez and New Orleans.
I went to my favorite genealogy research site, FamilySearch.org, and clicked on "Search" then "Research Wiki" to find the map page. I typed in "Old Southwest." The first entry was about the Federal Horse Path, carved through Creek Indian land from the middle of Georgia to the coast of Alabama. I was tempted to go down the proverbial rabbit hole and write about it, but I controlled the urge.
Dorothy Potter writes, “The unique situation caused by the influences of the French, Spanish, English, and Indians can be confusing. Remember, the typical county court or census records were not generated for areas in the mid-South that were not yet a part of the United States.”
There are a number of print and digitized record books about Old Southwest immigration. One is "Anglo-Americans in Spanish Archives - Lists of Anglo-American Settlers in the Spanish Colonies of America: A Finding Aid," by Lawrence H. Feldman.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.
