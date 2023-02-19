Mississippi Delta map.jpeg

This map of the Mississippi Delta region was created by Nicolas de Fer circa 1700. 

When I picked up a publication titled "Old Southwest Genealogy Research," I thought it would be about the part of the United States we typically call the Southwest. It would include miners, military posts, ranchers, Native Americans and Spanish history. I was wrong. According to this text, the "Old Southwest" is, instead, located in the east.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Old Southwest described a region in the present-day southeastern United States. It stretched from east of the Mississippi to south of the Ohio or Tennessee River (there is a dispute about which) and included the states of Georgia (west of the Flint River); Alabama; Mississippi; and parts of Louisiana and Florida.



Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?