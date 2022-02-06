(Third of four parts)
In 1880, tuberculosis was a leading cause of death in the United States. No pharmaceutical cure existed, so doctors began considering “culture cure” — high altitude, sunshine, clear and dry air, rich food, and rest. Southwest United States proved successful for the experiment.
Marketing the perfect climate and promising a cure for lungers reached the East Coast in publications and glossy advertisements. The population of Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico grew as tuberculosis patients arrived by the thousands.
The first tuberculosis sanatorium in New Mexico was opened in Santa Fe in 1878 by the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati. Along with Sunmount Sanatorium, Santa Fe drew early seekers of the cure. A rail spur from Lamy was an advantage for the hospitals.
Smaller Santa Fe facilities followed — a five-bed ward at the state penitentiary for inmates, the high-end Diaz Sanatarium, and the Charles F. Lummis Sanatorium, which is now the Santa Fe Indian Hospital. St. Vincent, like a number of other wooden structures of the time, burned to the ground in 1896.
Sunmount was the TB hospital of choice for artists, writers, and intellectuals who sought relief from the the pulmonary disease. After World War II, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe owned and operated the facility as the Immaculate Heart of Mary Retreat Center. In 2021 they filed bankruptcy, and a Texas hospitality company was a prospective buyer.
In the next 50 years, at least 77 sanatoriums in 17 towns in New Mexico treated patients. The eastern-most was at Tucumcari, north was Valmora, Gallup in the northwest, and Deming and Las Cruces near the Arizona and Mexico borders. The little mining town of Silver City had 10 or more and Albuquerque 20.
In 1874, New Mexico and Colorado were both being considered for statehood. Colorado had fewer people, however they were mostly Anglo, many of whom arrived during the Pikes Peak Gold Rush. The competition for statehood garnered publicity, much of it derogatory: The Cincinnati Commercial stated that “80,000 of New Mexico’s 91,874 inhabitants are of Mexican descent, primarily Catholic, and wholly ignorant of the English language.”
As the race continued, New Mexico promoted their state as the perfect place to recover from tuberculosis, claiming that the native Hispanic and Indian populations were immune to the disease, therefore proof that the climate was the cure.
Patients from the east arrived and many stayed to populate the once remote area of the southwest. However, Colorado was awarded statehood in 1875, and it was another 36 years for New Mexico to become the 47th star on the American flag. Colorado had the gold, but New Mexico had “the cure.”
Next: The daily lives of patients.
