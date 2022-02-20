(Last in a series of four)
Tuberculosis affected American culture and society. The bacteria that caused the lung disease was discovered in 1882, but no medicine for treatment was available until 1946.
Sanatoriums and hospitals were built to accommodate sufferers, unsuccessful remedies were attempted, towns posted signs “Do not spit on the sidewalk,” recovering patients were sometimes shunned, military bases were transformed to hospitals, “lungers” continued to die, but many recovered.
A few doctors insisted that those suffering from the life-threatening lung disease needed excessive amounts of exercise, hiking, mountain climbing, biking, and running to clear their lungs. With increased deaths, that theory was abandoned.
Then the idea that collapsing the lung would be the cure, a procedure called plombage was used. Doctors placed lead bullets in the pleural space to collapse the diseased upper lobe. Later, other substances such as wax, bone, gauze, fat, and eventually round Lucite balls (ping pong balls) were used. It did nothing except possibly worsen the condition of the patient.
The most successful treatment was fresh air, sunshine, dry climate, good nutrition, high altitude when possible, reasonable exercise, and bedrest. Patients spent most of their day on cots or reclining chairs on large sun porches. Those who were able did mild exercises or took walks on the grounds. A number of the sanatoriums had their own chickens and dairy cattle and large vegetable gardens.
When the Apache Wars ended, most military bases across New Mexico and Arizona closed. A few became tuberculosis hospitals. Fort Stanton’s U.S. Marine Hospital Sanatorium near Lincoln, New Mexico was the first federal facility dedicated to the treatment of tuberculosis. Established to treat consumptive sailors, it helped usher in a new era in treatment.
Fort Brayard near Silver City, New Mexico converted to the U.S. Army General Hospital to treat TB patients. In 1902 many who arrived at the hospital had served in the Philippines, where the disease was prolific in the tropical climate. A doctor’s examination, repeated every two months, included checking the sputum, accessing the lungs, noting the contour of the chest, and recording his weight.
The patient was required to carry a “spit cup” at all times — a metal cup with a paper liner that was disposed of and burned in the crematory. They were told to avoid sputum touching their lips, whiskers, or sides of the cup.
Nutrition was essential to bring up the weight of a patient. Breakfast was steak, bacon, ham, cereal, potatoes, eggs, roll, and butter. Dinner and supper were equally filling and rich.
Tuberculosis is still a serious disease worldwide. In 2020, an estimated 10 million people developed active TB, resulting in 1.5 million deaths.
Two books that I highly recommend are “Chasing The Cure in New Mexico,” by Nancy Owen Lewis, and “Sanatoriums of New Mexico,” by Richard Melzer.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com