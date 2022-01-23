Second of three parts
They came west by the thousands, all refugees from their home place. In wagons, trains, and later in automobiles — the rich, the poor, men, women, and children, all to seek the cure. Often referred to as “lungers,” each carried with them the same burden, the chronic and often fatal bacteria, tuberculosis.
Beginning in the mid-1800s, tuberculosis was treated in special facilities called sanatoriums in Silesia (Germany), Portugal, Switzerland, and Poland. Some of the first sanatoriums in the United states were in Virginia, North Carolina, and Upstate New York.
In 1880 tuberculosis, also known and usually documented as consumption, was one of the leading causes of death in the United States. By the 19th century it had killed one in seven people who had ever lived. No pharmaceutical cure existed at the time, so doctors began experimenting with a “culture cure.”
They treated sufferers with rich food, fresh air, and rest. But the weather in the Eastern states could be wet, cold, minimal sunshine, humid, and with rising industrial pollution. Treating and hopefully curing TB crossed the Mississippi River and even further — to the clear, fresh, dry, mountain air of Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico.
The number of TB patients that streamed into Colorado helped put the state on the map. At its height as a consumption sanctuary, an estimated one-in-three Colorado residents suffered from tuberculosis, thus also growing the number of physicians. Plush resorts were constructed to accommodate patients.
Denver’s first facility for tubercular patients was built in 1860, two years after the city was founded. Colorado Springs and Boulder were built around TB treatment facilities. Yet not everyone could afford the expensive resorts — some sanatoriums were simple tents erected on wooden floors.
Soon Colorado had a homeless problem brought on by desperate patients coming west and staying. Frances Weisbart Jacobs founded Denver’s National Jewish Hospital for Consumptives for free treatment.The hospital is currently a leading research and treatment facility for lung-related ailments
While Arizona was still a territory, the influx of TB patients led to population growth. It is said that the disease may have lured more people to Arizona than mining, ranching or commerce, resulting in its statehood in 1912.
One health-seeker who impacted Arizona was Neil Kannelly. He came from Illinois in 1902 to a sanitarium in Oracle and, after recovering, bought a 160-acre ranch. He and his family increased it to 50,000 acres and built a 2,600 square-foot Riviera-style villa. It is in the Oracle State Park.
At the turn of the 20th century, St. Mary’s Hospital and Sanatorium, along with a sprawling squatter’s camp known as Tentville, was the only public facility for consumptive patients in Tucson.
In the 1920s Tucson Medical Center, then known as the Desert Sanatorium, began operating as a tuberculosis treatment center and health retreat. Some of the sanatorium’s original buildings remain in use today.
New Mexico’s TB hospitals were important to lungers looking for treatment, but with that came state political and economic issues.
To be continued
